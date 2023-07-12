When are Call of Duty games expected to be free for Game Pass? Date and time explored

Microsoft has recently triumphed over FTC, securing the first step of acquiring ownership rights over Activision and their infamous Call of Duty titles. The American technology's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King is one of the most controversial deals of the decade. With their victory over FTC, the only entity standing in their way is UK's Competition and Market Authority, a.k.a, CMA.

With a feather in their cap, the chances of Call of Duty making its way into Microsoft's evergrowing Xbox Game Pass have spiked. While there are no committed concrete revelations regarding this, speculations suggest that the entry of Call of Duty's franchise into the Game Pass is not too far away.

When can we expect Call of Duty games to be a part of Xbox Game Pass?

Brad Smith @BradSmi Our statement on the mutual request with the CMA for a pause of our appeal in the UK: Our statement on the mutual request with the CMA for a pause of our appeal in the UK: https://t.co/8Aky2IJjxS

As understood from the latest unravelings regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, their only final barrier to break through is UK's CMA. Pending CMA's approval, the COD titles are yet to make their way into the infamous Game Pass.

While everything still remains under speculation, the reports from UK's CMA confirm that until at least 2025, there will be no COD games available in the Xbox Game Passes.

However, while there are no certainties, beyond breaking the 2025 barrier, there is hope that Microsoft will have the ability and an easier way to finally transition Activision and Blizzard Entertainment's popular titles into the Game Pass.

Microsoft has also announced signing a 10-year deal to bring Xbox games and Activision Blizzard titles to more cloud gaming platforms. They also said they will appeal to the CMA for a more mutual and faster solution to the problems that bar them from having an amicable deal regarding the situation.

The timeline regarding such an appeal has, however, not been disclosed by either party.

Overall, if things pan out in the right manner, we can hope for COD games to make their way into Xbox Game Passes across platforms by 2025. This will not only increase the player count but provide far more accessibility for players to enjoy the game across platforms for free.

