5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Sigma

Overwatch 2 has been garnering quite a bit of popularity over the months. With new seasons dropping one after the other, players will see a tremendous change in the meta with each update. With the game's latest season running, Sigma remains one of the best Tanks to date. His kit offers him great sustenance and makes him a menace.

As newer players join the game and older veterans boot up in the recent seasons, our guide will help them understand the heroes who will counter Sigma the best. Below is a detailed list of the same.

Countering Sigma - Top 5 effective heroes to stop him in Overwatch 2

The key to being a great Sigma player is often managing his cooldowns proficiently. Keeping a check on your own and a tab on the enemy team's abilities and ultimate can help players maximize the hero's potential. Sigma's huge health pool and his great self-sustaining kit make him a formidable tank in the Overwatch 2 roster.

Here is a list of the five heroes who will counter Sigma the best:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

1) Symmetra

Symmetra (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bearing the Photon Projector, Symmetra deals a significant amount of damage to Sigma. Symmetra's weapon deals increasing damage as it charges upon contact with enemies. Bearing a huge hitbox and a deployable shield, Symmetra can charge up her weapon against the shield and deal devastating damage to Sigma and his team.

Her teleporter allows her to close the distance and be a constant threat against Sigma in Overwatch 2. She is arguably one of the best damage heroes to counter him.

2) Zenyatta

Zenyatta (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zenyatta excels at mid-range combat, and his Orb of Discord is the perfect support tool to take care of Sigma in Overwatch 2. Merely keeping Sigma under his Orb of Discord can yield the latter useless on the battlefield. With a 25% extra damage debuff applied on the massive Tank, Sigma is often rendered useless when a coordinated attack is played against him paired with a Discord Orb.

Furthermore, Zenyatta's ultimate, Transcendence can entirely cancel the effectiveness of Sigma's ultimate Gravitic Flux. He is the best support hero to counter him.

3) Winston

Winston (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The key to being effective as Winston against a Sigma matchup is to organize a dive upon the enemy efficiently supports in Overwatch 2. While the counter isn't directly targeted at Sigma, a coordinated dive with Winston leading it can crush the enemy team's backline.

Winston can use his Barrier Projector to cut off the line of sight of the Support heroes from the Tank and block any incoming projectiles. With the lack of healing and support, Sigma crumbles, assuring a win to the players.

4) Sombra

Sombra (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sombra is a very effective counter against Sigma in Overwatch 2. Primarily, her Hack allows her to render Sigma's ability useless. When played proficiently, Sigma players will have a hard time figuring out the means to deal with Sombra.

Sombra's Hack shuts down Sigma's basic abilities and negates his ultimate ability, Gravitic Flux. Her ultimate, E.M.P., destroys Sigma's Experimental Barrier and drains most of his H.P. as it is formed of shields.

5) Baptiste

Baptiste (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A great Support hero counter against Sigma is Baptiste in Overwatch 2. Baptiste excels at being a DPS-heavy Support who can also pump much healing when his team is close together. Perfect for brawl comps, this hero constantly threatens Sigma and his devastating ultimate.

Baptiste's Immortality Field is an excellent counter against Gravity Flux. It ensures that no one within its radius can die from Sigma's ultimate, and, with quick use of Regenerative Burst, the entire team caught in the Flux can be quickly returned to total health.

The key to taking down such self-sustaining tanks is communication. Overwatch 2 is a team game, and with the proper communication and teamwork, players will find it easy to dominate their games and progress up the ladder.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 guides.

Poll : 0 votes