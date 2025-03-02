Counterswapping in Overwatch 2 is down by 25%, players call it healthy for the game

The Overwatch 2 community has been buzzing about a major shift in gameplay — counterswapping is occurring 25% less since Season 15 launched, and many players think it is a good thing. Counterswapping, or switching heroes mid-game to directly counter an opponent, has been a core part of Overwatch for years.

In the original Overwatch, you could get forced off your favorite hero just because an opponent picked the "right" counter, which was frustrating at times. Some players even avoided maining certain heroes because they knew they’d have to swap off constantly. Now, instead of feeling pressured to switch all the time, they can focus on mastering their hero and playing smarter.

A Reddit user, @wonttellasole, highlighted a sentiment shared by many players who prefer a more consistent hero experience rather than constantly swapping to counter opponents. By calling the game “annoying,” they implied that the previous meta overly emphasized hero-switching at the expense of individual playstyle and preference.

Some fans were extremely happy to see counterswapping go (Image via Reddit)

Their view aligns with the broader community reaction that sees the reduced counterswapping trend as a positive shift, allowing players to use their preferred heroes without being at a major disadvantage. They suggested that the game is moving in a healthier direction, focusing more on skill expression rather than matchup dependency.

Another Reddit user, @Diazex_art, perfectly captured the perspective of players who have preferred sticking with their favorite hero rather than constantly swapping. By saying they are "living," they expressed their satisfaction with the reduced counterswapping meta, as it allows them to play how they want without feeling at a disadvantage.

Sticking to their main is finally paying off for many (Image via Reddit)

It highlights how the change benefits dedicated one-trick players or those who enjoy mastering a single hero, making the game feel more rewarding and less restrictive.

User @Rambling_Ace acknowledged Blizzard’s decision as a positive step forward. By saying "Counterwatch is way less necessary," they implied that hero swapping was previously too central to the game and often felt mandatory rather than strategic.

A user acknowledged Blizzard for this move (Image via Reddit)

Is sticking to one hero the future of Overwatch?

With counterswapping on the decline, many players are wondering if Overwatch 2 is shifting toward a meta where sticking to a single hero is the norm.

Perks reward consistency, allowing players to develop deeper mastery over their favorite characters rather than constantly adjusting to counter an enemy lineup. This shift could make the game more about individual skill and strategy rather than just reactive swaps.

For some, this is a welcome change. It means they can fully commit to their hero without worrying about being forced off due to an unfavorable matchup. However, others argue that counterswapping was an important layer of strategy, and without it, the game is at risk of becoming too rigid.

If Blizzard continues down this path, Overwatch 2 could evolve into a game where adaptability comes from how you play rather than who you play.

