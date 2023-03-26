5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Winston

In Overwatch 2, Winston is a highly mobile Tank that uses a Tesla Cannon to tase anyone who enters its range. Born and raised in the Horizon Lunar Colony, this character is a genetically engineered, extremely intelligent ape created by Dr. Harold Winston. He is among the few Tanks that allow for a dive-centric playstyle in OW2.

His abilities, such as Jump Pack, enable him to create a lot of space and cover more ground; this might not be possible for a Tank like Reinhardt. Winston's mobility is a key factor in creating and fighting for space. His Jump Pack allows him to dive onto the enemy team, oftentimes ignoring the Tank and directly pressuring their back line. Moreover, with it having a five-second cooldown, he can also jump back to the safety of his team whenever his health deteriorates.

His Barrier Projector lets him drop a bubble-shaped shield with 650 HP that he can use to poke and prod at anyone he dives on, cutting off their healing. This ensures that he is safe from enemy fire by being inside the barrier.

His ultimate, Primal Rage, provides him with over 1,000 HP and melee attacks that can be used from a wide range and knock foes back an impressive distance. It is best used to get people off the objective and often off the map. With all of that in mind, here are the top five heroes one should pair Winston up with.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Five Overwatch 2 heroes that synergize well with Winston: Genji, Tracer, Reaper, and more

.

1) Genji

Genji is ideal for dive compositions in Overwatch 2. His mobility, along with Winston’s creates fierce engagements in the enemy territory. While Winston deals damage over time with his Tesla Cannon, it isn’t effective enough to eliminate a player. However, Genji’s Shurikens — along with his abilities like Swift Strike — enable this duo to quickly clean up the field with their aggressive playstyle.

The chaos caused by Winston is the perfect setting for Genji to thrive in. He can isolate targets with ease and eliminate them without much hindrance.

2) Tracer

Tracer, also a highly mobile damage hero in Overwatch 2, excels when paired with Winston. With her two Pulse Pistols and Blinks, a skilled user of this character can finish off targets that are under the tank's threat. Her Blink ability allows her to quickly reposition herself and grants her the potential to dodge incoming fire if she is proficient enough with them. Like Genji, Tracers thrive amidst chaos. A synergized Winston and Tracer duo can ensure that the enemy Supports can never see anything besides the respawn room in Overwatch 2 in a match.

3) Reaper

Reaper is an excellent pick to duo with Winston in Overwatch 2. Coordinating a dive using the latter's Jump Packs and Tesla Cannon, along with the former's Hellfire Shotguns, can pulverize the enemy team in seconds. It is very hard to out-heal the damage that is done with a properly executed attack by Winston and Reaper. Both possess mobility tools that allow them to not only engage together but also reposition and retreat to safety when required.

4) Lucio

Any dive composition in Overwatch 2 is incomplete without Lucio in the mix. He acts as a great Support to not just Winston but to any dive composition. In general. Lucio’s healing, though not plentiful, provides a stable source of HP to Winston whenever he is engaging with the enemies. His Wall Riding passive allows him to be constantly in his partner's range to provide him with the support he requires.

Since Winston needs to be in close range to effectively engage with enemies, Lucio’s speed boost enables him to do so with ease. Furthermore, this entry's ultimate Sound Barrier — which creates over 750 healing — makes sure that Winston never falls, even if a situation becomes unfavorable for him.

5) Ana

Ana, though without any movement abilities of her own, is another strong hero to duo with Winston in Overwatch 2. This character's Biotic Rifle allows her, with proper positioning and communication, to keep Winston constantly healed through his engagements.

The healing she provides goes through his Barrier Projector, ensuring that his hp remains replenished. Ana provides effective support to Winston while maintaining a safe distance from the chaos. Her Nano Boost makes Winston’s Primal Rage very effective in dishing out damage whilst mitigating 50% of the damage that he receives.

The Tank might not be as consistently durable as other units in its category — and his short-range attacks add to his weakness — but his strength lies in his amazing mobility. Winston’s utility can make enemy's back line anxious by going after them constantly. Though he cannot eliminate a hero in seconds, with adequate support from any of these five units, his efficiency on the field grows tenfold.

Poll : 0 votes