How to change language in Overwatch 2

You can change the language in Overwatch 2 by accessing the game's launching platform on your PC. For instance, you can change it by going to the game's Steam or Battlenet profile. Since the default language of the game is set to English, having the option to change the language is essential for non-English speakers. Thankfully, the process is rather simple.

This article will go over some steps you can follow to change your language in Overwatch 2.

Steps to change language in Overwatch 2

To change your language in Overwatch 2, it's best to have a shortcut to your launching platform, i.e. Steam or Battlenet, on your home screen. Here are some steps you can follow to change the language:

Steam

Launch Steam and go to the Library.

Here you should be able to find Overwatch 2 if you have it downloaded on your PC. Alternatively, you can also search for it in the search bar.

Next, once you're on the game's main page, go to the Settings menu and then go to Properties.

In the General tab, you should be able to see the Language option. This is a dropdown menu from which you can select the language of your choosing.

Selecting a language will effectively change both the spoken and the text language in-game.

Once this is done, shut down the menu and launch Overwatch 2. Your language change should reflect this.

Battlenet

In Battlenet, you can look up Overwatch 2 and go to the game's page.

From here, you can access the Settings menu at the bottom left of the page (the Gear icon).

Once the Settings menu is open Game Settings.

This will lead you to a larger dialog box, in which you can select the text and spoken language for the game.

Similar to Steam, yet again, a drop-down list of options will appear. Select the language you desire and press 'Done' to save the changes.

Launch Overwatch 2 to see the changes.

These are some steps you can follow to change the in-game language. Note that if the game is already running in the background while you make these changes, you may have to shut it down and restart it.

Apart from that, the process is rather simple and usually takes no more than five minutes.

