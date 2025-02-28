Overwatch 2 perks will see a significant balance overhaul in future update

With a significant update anticipated in Season 18, Blizzard is preparing to overhaul the Overwatch 2 Perks system. Alec Dawson, the lead gameplay designer, said that the team wanted to change things up by adding new Perks, making changes to the ones that already exist, and perhaps changing how players get and utilize them in games.

Ad

Overwatch 2 perks system set for major overhaul in future update

Dawson revealed on Reddit that every hero is expected to receive at least one new Perk. Approximately 25 - 50% of the current Perks will be either replaced or significantly reworked. The goal is to refine underwhelming Perks while preserving fan-favorite options that players have grown to love.

Comment byu/ModWilliam from discussion inCompetitiveoverwatch Expand Post

Ad

Trending

Beyond that, Blizzard is also taking a step back to look at how the entire Perks system functions. Changes to catch-up mechanisms, XP gain rates, and even the potential to allow you to select your initial Perk level are all being examined. These concepts are still in the early stages of debate. How they are implemented will probably depend on how events unfold in the upcoming seasons.

Read more: How to unlock Cyber DJ Lucio in OW 2 for free

Ad

Players' reactions to the Perks system, which debuted in Overwatch 2, have been conflicting. Some Perks feel unimpressive or don't provide enough of an edge, even when they add another level of strategy. Blizzard wants to ensure that the system remains engaging and balanced, giving players meaningful choices without making certain heroes overpowered.

There’s no official release date for the Perks overhaul yet, but it’s currently being scoped out for Season 18. Blizzard will be closely monitoring player feedback in the meantime to refine their approach.

Ad

With Overwatch 2 continuing to evolve, this update could bring a fresh take on hero customization and mid-match strategy. More details should emerge in the coming months as Blizzard finalizes their plans.

Also read: Players debate potential changes to heroes as tanks feel "overnerfed" in OW 2 6v6

For more Overwatch 2 artcles, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.