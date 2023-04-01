5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Sombra

One of the world’s most dangerous hackers, Sombra uses illicit information to manipulate people in power in Overwatch 2's universe. She is a Damage hero who works under the ranks of Talon, exploiting their resources to uncover a global conspiracy. Sombra’s kit is very unique to Overwatch 2, as despite being a Damage hero, her kit is a great supplement to support her team’s compatibility and coordination.

To help narrow down the options to pair Sombra up with, the list below will provide the names of some heroes who work very well with her.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 heroes that dominate Overwatch 2 when paired with Sombra: Genji, Tracer, Winston, and more

Stealth and debilitating attacks define Sombra. Her playstyle makes for a powerful and sneaky infiltrator. Her passive, Opportunist, allows her to see critically-injured enemies through walls and sneak up on them for easy eliminations in Overwatch 2.

Her Hack (alt. fire) allows her to temporarily handicap an enemy by removing their abilities. Any hacked target takes 25% more damage from her, which allows for some easy duels with her Machine Pistol. She can also use Hack to take control of health packs, making them spawn faster and only accessible to her team.

With Stealth, Sombra can become invisible for some time during which her speed is boosted considerably. Attacking or using offensive abilities or even taking damage de-cloaks her. Paired with a Translocator, allowing for instant teleports from point A to point B, Sombra gets access to some great tools for mobility.

Her ultimate, EMP, can be a great initiating ability that hacks all the enemies in a radius, bringing down their shields and also damaging them with 40% of their available health points in Overwatch 2.

Here's a look at the top five heroes that pair with Sombra the best:

1) Winston

Winston and Sombra dovetailing together can be a living nightmare for their enemies in Overwatch 2. Sombra’s Hack will leave enemies vulnerable and without abilities, opening up the window for Winston to dive in with his Jump Pack.

Pairing Winston’s Tesla Cannon and Sombra’s Machine Pistol calls for very carefully executed dives, eliminating one target after another.

2) Genji

Genji's phenomenal mobility and his potential to deal high amounts of damage make him a great hero to duo with Sombra in Overwatch 2. Leaving enemies vulnerable to her hack, the former finds himself the opening to cause devastating damage and eliminate the enemies.

A great way to pair this duo is to use their ultimates together. With EMP initiating a team fight and decapitating everyone’s abilities, Genji can, without breaking a sweat, use Dragonblade and wipe the entire team off in a jiffy.

3) Tracer

Tracer and Sombra call for very high-octane gameplay in Overwatch 2. Both are equipped with extreme mobile abilities, and their kit allows them to be very pesky and troublesome to deal with.

Leaving targets vulnerable with her Hack during Stealth, Tracer can Blink to quickly get in position and shred a target to pieces. Both of them, equipped with machine pistols, can poke quite a few holes in the enemy team’s defenses.

4) Zarya

Zarya provides excellent compatibility with Sombra. On the off chance Sobra gets detected during stealth, Zarya can use her Projected Barrier to protect her and gain energy for herself.

The duo becomes lethal when they combine their ultimates, Graviton Surge and EMP, with some communication.

Zarya’s ultimate sucks anyone within its vicinity into the vortex while Sombra can demolish their hp and handicap their abilities. The duo can use this to wipe an entire team in the blink of an eye.

5) Widowmaker

A very niche pick, both Widowmaker and Sombra require a high degree of skill and communication to work together. But when effective, they make for a fearsome duo in Overwatch 2.

Sombra’s scouting ability benefits Widowmaker by allowing her to have a track of who and where to focus, on the battlefield. Her Hack allows Widowmaker to execute a play on any slippery target who might have evaded the deadly sniper.

The key to making use of Sombra’s kit in Overwatch 2 is very reliant on team-play. The 5v5 playstyle that has been opted by the game calls for teamwork and communication to make the most out of any situation. With Sombra’s disruption-centric kit, she can be an annoying pest in the backline. Her team can follow up on any target she hacks to instantly secure eliminations and win fights.

Poll : 0 votes