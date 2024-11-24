5 best heroes to duo with Hazard in Overwatch 2

Hazard in Overwatch 2 is a brand-new tank introduced with the debut of Season 13. He is one of the most dynamic heroes ever released in the game. His kit features a combination of abilities that make him absolutely versatile. Furthermore, the hero possesses mobility that rivals that of Genji, and Hanzo. Safe to say, he is a definite menace on the field, and knowing the best heroes to pair with him will allow you to dominate games with absolute ease.

In Overwatch 2 Season 15, every hero has been provided with a list of perks, all of which enhance their gameplay. This further aids in dominating your games, and with our curated list of the best heroes to duo with Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15, we believe you'll be all set to be a beast on the competitive ladder, and even in your quick play games.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest information in accordance with the balance patch deployed by Blizzard Entertainment on February 18, 2025.

Mei, Junkrat, and three more heroes that can be paired up with Hazard in Overwatch 2

Here's a list of all characters who are suitable to pair with Hazard in Overwatch 2:

1) Mei

Mei mostly excels in close-range combats (Image via Blizzard)

The Scottish Tank's unique abilities like Spike Guard and Jagged Wall inflict a lot of burst damage over time. As a result, those abilities can combine well with Mei's kit. The combination of Mei's Endothermic Blaster's Alt Fire and Hazard's Downpour will be disastrous for the enemies. Other than that, a timely combo of Mei's and Hazard's ultimates can turn the tide in their favor at any given time.

2) Junkrat

Junkrat's RIP-Tyre is quite lethal in OW2 (Image via Blizzard)

Junkrat is a versatile DPS with abilities that greatly complement the upcoming Scottish hero. Since Hazard's Downpour can trap any hero within a certain range of its impact, the Australian thief's Frag Launcher and concussion mine or RIP-Tyre will form the perfect set of abilities to finish an enemy team off within seconds.

3) Genji

Genji is one of the most difficult dive hero to play (Image via Blizzard)

Hazard's Violent Leap ability will likely make him a great dive hero. And when talking about dive compositions, the first hero that comes to mind is Genji. Being one of the most difficult heroes to play with, Genji can annoy any enemy team with his erratic movement and shuriken.

Paired with Hazard's Spike Guard ability and lethal ultimate, Genji has a massive potential to clean any enemy team, especially low-health characters with his Swift Strike. On top of that, a timely ultimate from both heroes (Genji-Dragonblade and Hazard-Downpour) can create chaos on the battlefield.

4) Kiriko

Kiriko is an S-Tier hero in OW2 Season 13 (Image via Blizzard)

Kiriko is an S-Tier Support hero in Overwatch 2 Season 15. Given the value of her abilities, she remains a stable meta pick across all seasons in the game. Despite Hazard's erratic movement due to his Passive and Violent Leap abilities, Kiriko can easily heal him with her Healing Ofudas regardless of his position.

Furthermore, her Protection Suzu is a fantastic ability that helps players cleanse anti negative status effects from Hazard. Lastly, the duo can use the help of Kiriko's ultimate ability to easily turn the tides of a match.

5) Illari

Illari is one of the best Support heroes to combo with Hazard (Image via Blizzard)

Despite not being a top choice in the current meta, Illari can be paired well with Hazard in Overwatch 2. It can be problematic to heal a hero with an erratic movement like the Scottish Tank. In such situations, Illari's Pylon comes into play.

Proper positioning of the Pylon beyond enemy sights should provide constant heal flows to the upcoming character. Additionally, Illari's Solar Strike and Hazard's Downpour are lethal enough to shred an entire enemy team within seconds.

This list is absolutely not exhaustive. Overwatch 2 rewards creativity, and with the introduction of perks, and of course, having access to a roster featuring over 40 heroes in the game, you should definitely experiment with different hero synergies. While we've curated this list to feature the five best heroes in the game that is suited to Lifeweaver's style of gameplay, you can also try out other hero-combos that might yield better results.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best heroes to duo with Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda. You can also check some of our other guides below:

