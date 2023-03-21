5 Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Zenyatta

Blizzard Entertainment’s 5v5 first-person shooter (FPS) title, Overwatch 2, has three classes of heroes - Damage, Tank, and Support. Zenyatta is an offense-oriented Support character with high damage output and the ability to debuff enemies. He is an "omnic" monk who travels worldwide in search of spiritual enlightenment.

Zenyatta stands out from other Supports as his two abilities, paired with his Orbs Of Destruction (Fire and Alt-Fire), can comfortably wipe out even the sturdiest of Tanks.

This Support hero heals allies by placing Orbs of Harmony on them. Furthermore, Zenyatta can apply Damage amplification onto a single target by sticking an Orb of Discord on them, reducing the damage they incur by 25%.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best heroes to team up with Zenyatta in Overwatch 2: D.Va, Tracer, and more

Zenyatta might not be a strong enough healer like other fully heal-oriented Support heroes like Mercy. Howevhe's more than capable of keeping his team alive during crucial moments by using his Orb of Harmony and ultimate, Transcendence.

His kit and niche abilities make these the five foremost heroes to pair with in Overwatch 2.

1) D.Va

Running D.Va, an offensive Tank hero from Overwatch 2, with Zenyatta is a great idea. Her Defense Matrix is quite helpful if the latter is behind her. It absorbs all the oncoming projectiles, effectively protecting the very squishy Support hero, while he can keep her alive using Orb Of Harmony.

Placing Zenyatta’s Orb Of Discord on enemies that D.Va is engaging will help her secure kills faster or at least pressure them with higher damage output. This is also especially helpful for a D.Va player engaging through her Boosters and Micro Missles, which is a short burst of extensive damage.

2) Tracer

Overwatch 2’s Tracer is usually considered a flank Damage hero that is low on HP but has a high DPS capability. Zenyatta can ensure her survival through his Orb Of Harmony, allowing her to prolong her impact on the battlefield.

Since Tracer can escape quickly, falling back to her Support is also easier, making her more accessible to Zenyatta’s orb.

Placing an Orb of Discord on an enemy before Tracer’s Pulse Bomb is planted can also ensure eliminations. Zenyatta can work from a distance, making plays like a strategically placed Orb of Discord towards the team's backline, regrouping Damage heroes or healers, facilitates flanking for Blinking Tracers. This leads to easier damage output from them.

3) Torbjörn

Torbjörn is a Damage hero who utilizes turrets and other mechanical abilities in Overwatch 2. He can have great synergy with Zenyatta due to his turret’s high DPS, which melts enemies effortlessly when paired with Orb of Discord. If a Torbjörn is getting squished, Zenyatta can keep him alive with Transcendence as well.

Placing Orb Of Harmony allows the Damage hero to stay alive longer, which in turn means the turret can stay longer on the battlefield. This is especially troublesome for enemies trying to push an area controlled by him, as dealing with allies along with Torbjörn and his turret can be distracting.

4) Zarya

An unusual duo for Zenyatta, albeit a very strong one, the other character is a shielded Tank hero in Overwatch 2. As Zarya can place shields on either herself or her allies, relying on our Support hero’s Orb of Harmony during this period is an ideal situation. The Tank's shields also have short durations and high cooldowns, making her dependent on her Support.

At full energy, Zarya is capable of melting through smaller heroes and even a few Tanks with her Particle Cannon beam. This is a good combo to harmonize along with Zenyatta’s Orb Of Discord. Using these in coordination will help the Tank hero comfortably mow down opponent heroes.

5) Kiriko

With Kiriko, a balanced Support hero from Overwatch 2, the dynamic switches up. Bringing Zenyatta into the picture means the two can dovetail with each other. Both can heal each other, allowing the high-damage Support heroes to inflict a lot of damage without having to look over their shoulders.

During Kiriko’s ultimate, Zenyatta can place Orbs Of Discord on targets for both himself and her, and finish these enemies off smoothly from afar. Placing Transcendence with her ultimate means that your team becomes invincible and remarkably fast, guaranteeing a successful ambush on unsuspecting opponents.

Zenyatta’s passive also grants him more damage and knockback on his melee, so using this to push away singular threats is ideal. Using Zenyatta during an Overwatch 2 match can be considered a high-risk, high-reward situation, as he is fairly vulnerable and cannot hold his own most times.

This Support hero should be played in major coordination with the rest of the team so that he can keep them alive and vice versa.

Poll : 0 votes