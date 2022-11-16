How to master Torbjörn in Overwatch 2

Torbjörn is one of the many returning heroes in Overwatch 2, and he looks largely the same as he did in the first game. Torbjörn, armed with a Rivet Gun and an auto-turret, is ideal for defending an objective or providing the team with some extra firepower. Torbjörn can be used to create a chokepoint in the new Push game mode.

While the auto turret deals a lot of damage, Torbjörn can still deal damage to enemies on his own. Torbjörn is also equipped with a Rivet Gun, which can fire long-range projectiles or a short-range shotgun blast. Torbjörn can also Overload, which increases his speed and attack rate. His ultimate, Molten Core, covers a section of the map in hot lava, killing enemies who stand in it.

Torbjörn is one of the most difficult Overwatch 2 characters to master

Torbjörn requires a lot of attention, for example, if his turret is destroyed, one must be prepared to replace it as soon as it is ready. That, combined with the extra precision required with his primary weapon and positioning, makes the hero quite intimidating.

The first thing to remember is that the turret gradually gains health after the first time he places it. This means that if he places it in enemies' faces, they will be able to easily kill it, and the ability will be put on cooldown.

Furthermore, he can use the Forge Hammer to repair the turret whenever it is damaged in Overwatch 2. Its health is displayed in the bottom left corner, directly above the health bar. Keep an eye on it and try to stay close to the turret to prevent it from falling.

If used correctly, Torbjörn's Ultimate in Overwatch 2 can be quite frustrating for enemies to deal with. While this ability does a lot of damage, it isn't its primary function. When an enemy sees lava on the floor, they will avoid it, and this is what one should use when placing the Molten Core.

Players can also opt to use it to prevent the enemy from entering an area. If the allies have managed to push the enemies into their spawn, he can simply block it with lava, and the only enemies who can fly will be able to escape for the duration that his Ultimate is active.

Torbjörn lacks one important skill: the ability to quickly exit a position. Overload's movement speed isn't fast enough to be used as a means of escaping against enemies with good mobility.

This makes his role as the tank Hero in Overwatch 2 crucial. He can't fight from behind because his turret needs attention, but he also can't overextend because he has no way out. As a result, players must learn how to apply pressure on the enemy without jeopardizing his life.

Torbjörn is a hero who can collaborate with a variety of other heroes. Unfortunately, some of the combos that the hero was good at are no longer available because most tanks lack shields. As a result, the infamous Torbjörn and Orisa pairing will no longer be seen.

However, the Hero in Overwatch 2 can be combined with other tanks, such as Rein. Despite the fact that his barrier is no longer as strong as it once was, he can still tank a lot of damage while allowing Turret to deal damage. The same can be said for Sigma, a hero who currently has one of the best barriers in the game.

