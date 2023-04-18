5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Hanzo

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular team-based multiplayer titles, thanks to its diverse and engaging cast of heroes. Each hero in the game has unique abilities and playstyles, making them crucial pieces in building an effective team composition.

While some heroes are more challenging to counter than others, Hanzo is undoubtedly one of the most challenging to deal with.

Hanzo is a highly mobile and versatile hero who excels at dealing serious damage from a distance with his bow and arrow. With his exceptional mobility and ability to climb walls, he can quickly move around the battlefield, making him a formidable opponent.

Additionally, Hanzo has several skills that make him a versatile hero, including his Scatter Arrow, Sonic Arrow, and Dragonstrike ultimate ability. Countering him requires a well-coordinated team that can quickly adapt to his style of play.

With all that said, let's take a look at the five best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Hanzo, detailing their unique abilities and playing styles that make them effective against this powerful hero.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Overwatch 2 guide: D.Va and 4 other heroes to pick against Hanzo

1) Genji

Genji in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Genji is a highly mobile hero who can quickly close the gap on Hanzo, making it difficult for him to land his shots.

Genji's Deflect ability can be used to deviate Hanzo's arrows back at him, potentially causing significant damage or eliminating him altogether. His Swift Strike ability can be used to close the distance between himself and his opponent, making it more difficult for Hanzo to land shots consistently.

Genji's mobility abilities, including Double Jump and Wall Climb, can be used to evade Hanzo's arrows as well as move around the map swiftly to flank and attack from unexpected angles.

Lastly, Genji's ultimate ability, Dragonblade, can be used to quickly take out Hanzo and other enemies in close-range combat.

2) Tracer

Tracer in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer can be a good hero to counter Hanzo due to her high mobility and ability to engage in close-range combat.

Tracer's Blink ability allows her to move quickly in any direction, making it difficult for Hanzo to predict her movements. The same holds true for her Recall ability, as it allows her to quickly return to a previous position, which can be used to escape danger or to reposition to attack Hanzo from a different angle.

Tracer's main weapon, the Pulse Pistols, deals a high amount of damage at close range. It can be used to quickly eliminate Hanzo if she is able to get close enough to him.

If Tracer is able to stick to Hanzo, she can eliminate him with her ultimate ability, Pulse Bomb. If unsuccessful, she could finish him off with a few hits of her Pulse Pistols again.

3) Winston

Winston in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston's mobility and disruptive abilities can be used to derange Hanzo's positioning and cause him to miss his shots.

By jumping into the backline of the enemy team, Winston can create chaos and confusion, allowing his teammates to take advantage of the distraction to eliminate Hanzo and other high-priority targets.

His Barrier Projector can be used to protect himself and his teammates from Hanzo's arrows, providing cover as they move toward the opponent. If you want to go aggressive, the Jump Pack ability can be used to quickly put you in close-range combat with Hanzo and pop your Tesla Cannon to deal damage in a wide area.

Take advantage of Winston’s ultimate ability, Primal Rage, which provides him with increased health and damage output, making him a formidable opponent for Hanzo and other enemies.

4) D.Va

D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.Va's Defense Matrix can absorb Hanzo's arrows, protecting herself and her team from damage.

Hanzo relies heavily on his arrows to deal damage, so negating them with Defense Matrix can limit his effectiveness. Boosters allow D.Va to have a face-off with Hanzo and can also be used to escape dangerous situations or to chase down a retreating opponent.

Once you are in a close position, shoot D.Va’s Micro Missiles and Fusion Cannons, which deal high burst damage and can be used to quickly eliminate Hanzo.

Use the ultimate ability, Self-Destruct, to force Hanzo and his team to scatter. Create an opportunity for D.Va and her team to push forward and annihilate Hanzo and his team.

5) Echo

Echo in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo's Flight ability can be used to gain higher ground and get a better view of Hanzo's position, making it easier to track his movements and target him.

Echo's other abilities, such as its Sticky Bombs, can deal a significant amount of burst damage to Hanzo if it is able to get close enough to him. Then there's Focusing Beam, which can be used to quickly eliminate Hanzo if he is at low health, or if he is standing still for too long.

Echo's ultimate ability, Duplicate, allows her to take on the form of an enemy hero for a short time. If Echo is able to duplicate Hanzo, she can use his abilities against him and take advantage of his positioning.

Countering Hanzo in Overwatch 2 requires a well-coordinated team and the right heroes that can quickly adapt to his style of play. Genji, Tracer, Winston, D.Va, and Echo have unique abilities and playing styles that make them effective against this formidable opponent.

Whether you prefer to close the gap on Hanzo quickly, stay out of his range, or block his arrows, there are several heroes in Overwatch 2 that can help you counter him effectively.

