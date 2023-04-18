5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Genji

Overwatch 2 delivers exciting and high-paced gameplay, where players form teams of heroes with distinct abilities and engage in objective-based game modes. With a diverse roster of heroes, each with their own unique playstyle, strengths, and weaknesses, players are encouraged to work together, communicate effectively, and strategically coordinate their actions to achieve victory.

One of the critical aspects of mastering Overwatch 2 is the art of counter-picking, which involves strategically selecting heroes that are effective against the opponents' picks. It is a dynamic and strategic process that requires in-depth knowledge of hero abilities, synergies, and map strategies.

Genji consistently ranks as the top DPS hero in the game due to his exceptional mobility, often positioning himself on high buildings. His unique abilities, such as double jumping and wall scaling, along with his swift attack and evasive maneuvers, allow him to catch opponents off guard, deal damage, and escape quickly.

In addition, Genji's ability to reflect incoming projectiles, a skill usually limited to tanks, further enhances his offensive capabilities.

If you ever find yourself up against Genji main, here are five heroes you can pick to counter the slippery cyborg ninja.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Overwatch 2 guide: Echo and 4 other heroes to pick against Genji

1) Echo

Who can effectively take down a hypermobile hero? Another hypermobile hero.

Echo is a DPS character and a formidable counter to Genji, as she possesses the tools to take him down efficiently. Her hypermobility and flight capabilities make it challenging for Genji to catch her. Moreover, her ultimate ability, Focusing Beam, cannot be deflected, making her a threat to Genji as long as she can keep track of him.

Although Echo's other abilities are primarily projectile-based, which may be difficult to hit Genji with, it hardly matters. She can simply avoid him and divert her firepower toward other enemy heroes, making her a versatile and deadly opponent against Genji.

2) Moira

Moira is an effective counter to Genji, albeit with some trade-offs. She wields a beam weapon that has an auto-lock feature that allows her to continuously damage nearby heroes as long as they are within her line of sight.

Genji's deflect ability is ineffective against Moira's beam. Even if he tries to evade by jumping or climbing walls, Moira can still keep her lock on him and deal consistent damage.

However, since Moira is supposed to be an off-healer support, it's worth noting that her beam doesn't deal as much damage as damage-focused heroes. You might need to run two healers on your team to allow Moira to move around freely to catch Genji.

3) Pharah

Rather than being a true counter to Genji, Pharah excels at evading him. While Genji is highly mobile, Pharah's aerial mobility is even greater. She can stay airborne for extended periods of time, flying out of Genji's range if he gets too close.

Pharah has the ability to effectively stay outside of Genji's range while continuously attacking him. She can even target the ground near Genji to deal splash damage.

Additionally, Genji's shuriken typically can't reach Pharah when she's in the sky, making her an effective choice if you simply want to render the enemy Genji useless.

4) Winston

Winston excels at chasing down agile heroes like Genji due to his own mobility. Using his Jump Pack, he can easily pursue Genji into the backline, making it challenging for the cyber ninja to escape.

With his high durability and mobility, Winston can easily soak up a significant amount of damage before retreating to safety. His Tesla Cannon is a formidable weapon against Genji, as it cannot be deflected and deals substantial damage, forcing the cyborg ninja to retreat.

Moreover, Winston's Barrier Projector provides protection from Genji's shurikens (for himself and his teammates). His ability to withstand heavy hits makes it challenging for Genji to engage him directly.

5) Zarya

Another tank hero on the list, Zarya is an invaluable frontline asset, utilizing her powerful personal barriers to convert incoming damage into energy that powers her formidable Particle Cannon.

Zarya’s Particle Barrier is effective in absorbing Genji's attacks and using the energy to augment her cannon's damage output. Meanwhile, Projected Barrier can be used to protect her team's healers.

Furthermore, Zarya’s Graviton Surge can be a devastating tool against Genji, immobilizing and leaving him vulnerable to massive damage from her team.

Genji can be a strong and fearsome hero to go up against in Overwatch 2, especially in the hands of a skilled player. The key to defeating an enemy Genji is to focus on neutralizing his primary asset – his mobility. Heroes who can outpace and immobilize him and deal massive, non-projectile damage are particularly effective against the cyborg ninja.

