5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Illari

Following the inclusion of the Peruvian Hero to the Overwatch 2 roster, the community seeks the best Heroes to counter Illari. As the youngest Support Hero in the arena, she can be a real menace. Her healing Pylon can sustain high-mobility characters from a distance even when she’s not around. Moreover, her Solar Rifle can inflict much damage that benefits her team.

Being a secondary Support in most team compositions, she blends her abilities with a touch of DPS quite well. Hence, countering her could be the key for you and your team to taste success. As most players worldwide are battling to topple the rage of her flaring sun, here is a list of the best Heroes to counter Illari in Overwatch 2.

Ana, D.va, and three more effective Heroes to counter Illari in Overwatch 2

Whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer, complex Heroes like Illari can ruin their experience with the help of her unique kit. Hence, players must pick the proper set of Heroes to oppress her.

Let’s take a look at the five Overwatch 2 Heroes that can counter Illari:

1) Ana

Ana is a must-pick Hero if players want to counter Illatri in Overwatch 2. With the help of her Biotic rifle, she can create enough difficulty to shake the team's backline. Moreover, adversaries won’t be able to receive healing for a significant amount of time when using her Biotic Grenade. This will be of massive help to your team in finishing any low-health pool targets.

Additionally, players should take care of the distance they’re maintaining from Illari. Having said that, Ana is the kind of healer who can place herself beyond enemy sights and heal her teammates from quite a long distance.

2) D.Va

Being a high-mobility character in Overwatch 2, D.Va is another popular pick and a perfect choice if players want to counter Illari with a Tank. She gives Illari a hard time since she can soak most of the bullets and projectiles coming from her. Basically, D.Va can negate Illari’s ultimate Captive Sun with the help of her matrix.

Furthermore, having a Dive Tank in a team composition will give players an upper hand over their enemy team. By removing Illari from her standard position alongside destroying her Pylon, the mech pilot can dive onto the backline and disrupt her healing potential.

3) Reaper

Reaper is every Support’s nightmare. Being equipped with two hellfire shotguns, he’s one of the DPS characters that can sufficiently counter Illari in Overwatch 2. He inflicts massive damage, making it hard for Illari to deal with. This Blackwatch commander forces Illari and her team to fall back by flanking them.

Moreover, with the help of his Wraith form, Reaper can fall back to his team without taking any lethal damage from Illari or her teammates. Also, by the time Illari’s Solar Rifle takes the time to charge to inflict lethal damage on enemies, he can pressure her by closing his distance with her and destroying her Healing Pylon.

4) Kiriko

With the advent of this Kitsune Warrior, Kiriko has been the meta-pick for countering any Heroes from the roster. Hence, she will be pivotal in countering Illari in Overwatch 2. However, her Protection Suzu is the only thing from her unique abilities that can save your teammates from the lethal damage of Illari.

Whenever Illari uses her Captive Sun from a distance, Kiriko can cleanse the effect with the help of her suzu. Moreover, after the December patch update, she can heal more with the burst of Suzu in the ground.

5) Soldier:76

Being one of the high-mobile DPS in-game, Soldier:76 is essential if a player wants to counter Illari in Overwatch 2. His kit allows him to be useful in both close and long ranges. Moreover, now he can spend more time on the flanking routes, thanks to his self-sustain kit and a recent buff on passive healing for all types of Heroes.

With the help of his Heavy Pulse rifle, he can put pressure on both Illari and her Pylon. Moreover, regardless of the distance, his Helix rockets stand out as one of the best choices for destroying the soul of Illari’s kit.

Hence, that concludes the list of best Heros to counter Illari in Blizzard's residential 5v5 tactical shooter.

