5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Reaper

Knowing the counters for Reaper in Overwatch 2 is crucial if you want to score match wins. This is primarily because this is a slippery damage dealer who can exterminate your entire team with a single ability cast of the ultimate. His ability to teleport makes it almost impossible to guess his position. Combined with his phase shift skill, eliminating a Reaper can prove to be quite difficult.

Reaper carries around two shotguns that can dish out insane amounts of damage in close-range. These weapons can take down tanks with ease and are a problem to face against. However, this damage dealer becomes inefficient when used in medium and longer ranges. You can take advantage of this fact to snipe him from a long distance and score some easy eliminations.

This article will highlight the most effective characters to counter Reaper in Overwatch 2.

Editor’s note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest information in accordance with the balance patch deployed by Blizzard Entertainment on February 18, 2025.

5 best heroes to counter Reaper in Overwatch 2

The first thing to note about Reaper is his incredibly short range. If you want to pick a fight with him in close range, you should pick a character that can also evade or escape at a moment's notice. That said, here are some of the most useful picks for countering Reaper in Overwatch 2:

5) Lucio

Lucio in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A popular Support pick in Overwatch 2, Lucio dominates the competitive scene in his category. His main gimmick is his AoE (Area of Effect), which can either heal allies, or more importantly, boost their movement speed. The latter can be the key factor in changing the tide of an engagement. Furthermore, his Ultimate can grant a good amount of overhealth to allies temporarily.

This allows them a chance to survive Reaper's own deadly Death Blossom Ultimate, which fires at everyone in a 360-degree vicinity. Coupled with Lucio's ability to wall-run and knock away foes who get too close for comfort, and he can be a solid pick for swatting away a pesky Reaper trying to flank the team.

A fancy way to deal with Reaper while playing Lucio is to blast him away with his weapon, which pushes opponents to create distance. You can also try luring the damage dealer toward the edges of the map and then use the same ability to push him over the map for free kills.

4) Zarya

Zarya tank hero in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zarya is a Tank class hero in Overwatch 2. While going head to head against a Reaper is a death sentence for many Tanks, Zarya has one unique trick up her sleeve: her Energy Barrier. She can grant a temporary shield either to herself or a targetted ally at the press of a button. What is more notable, however, is that any damage soaked up by the shield will add to her energy gauge, thus boosting her damage.

This can also allow vulnerable Supports like Ana to potentially survive Reaper's targetted assaults in Overwatch 2. Sure, Zarya's beam is somewhat middling against a Reaper. However, her grenade alt-fire can deal decent damage to a foe rushing towards the player. Her Graviton Surge Ultimate is also the cherry on top, pulling in any surrounding foes into a black hole at the target location, making them easy pickings.

3) Echo

Echo in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Since Reaper is pretty much useless at range, any hero who can drastically increase the gap between them get the thumbs up. Echo is one of the only few characters with manuverable flight.

To top it off, both her primary and seondary fire deal solid damage if players have good aim. Her Focusing Beam can also devastate foes with less than 50% health, allowing her to kill distracted Reapers with a surprise dive.

If players would rather give Reaper a taste of his own medicine, then her Duplicate Ultimate can allow her to temporarily assume his form with all his abilities. That includes the Death Blossom as well if the Ultimate gauge is charged up to full. But again, her non-conventional playstyle means some gamers will take some time to get used to her.

2) Wiowmaker

Widowmaker is an excellent long-range damage dealer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A classic long-range DPS, Widowmaker is one of the strongest characters in Overwatch 2. However, she has a similarly high skill ceiling as well. Her gun can switch between a powerful sniper when scoped in and an assault rifle unscoped. Her ability to one-shot DPS and Dupports at full sniper charge makes her a solid counter to Reaper, especially when watching over allies from a vantage point.

Of course, there will be instances where an opponent Reaper will give chase after a Widowmaker, which is where her Grappling Hook factors in. This allows her a quick getaway from a pursuer.

While a strategically placed Venom Mine can also alert her to flankers, her Infra-Siight Ultimate can help her and allies see every opponent's location for a short duration. But once again, as with any sniper character in Overwatch 2, environmental awareness and game sense is incredibly crucial.

1) Pharah

Pharah in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pharah is the ultimate Reaper counter in Overwatch 2. She is the second and only other hero besides Echo capable of controllable flight. Furthermore, her primary fire lobs a powerful rocket at the target location, making her a deadly force to watch out for in the skies. Both these factors coupled together ensure that Reaper will be unable to touch her, especially with a skilled player at the helm.

If one does manage to close the gap, then her Concussive Blast ability can knock them away. Her Barrage Ultimate is also incredibly powerful, capable of wiping out careless squads. But as always, be sure to utilize it from a range that Reaper cannot take advantage of - especially since it leaves her stationary, and thus vulnerable, in the air.

Reaper in Overwatch 2 is one of the best tank killers that was introduced to the game. This makes him one of the most favorable picks for a team if you plan on running more than a single tank hero. Disorienting abilities like Orisa's javelin or Ana's sleep dart can be effective counters for Reaper. Once the damage dealer is stuck, your whole team can deal burst damage and eliminate him since he has a small health pool.

