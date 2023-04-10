5 best Overwatch 2 Heroes to duo with Roadhog

Overwatch 2 is the latest Hero-shooter from developer Blizzard. The 5v5 multiplayer FPS is renowned for its fast-paced gameplay and varied selection of heroes. Set across three categories, each boasts a unique playstyle. One of the most popular picks in the game is the monstrous Tank class hero called Roadhog. A behemoth armed with a shotgun, his terrifying presence on the field is enough for the opposition to prioritize him. All in all, he remains one of the strongest and most fun Tanks to play out there.

However, there are many ways to shut him down, even more so considering the recent nerfs as of writing this article. Overwatch 2 is a team game, so each class must support one another to achieve victory.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 Heroes who synergize well with Roadhog in Overwatch 2: Lucio, Mei, and more

5) Lucio

Frogger @FroggerOW inviting a lucio who trolls 24/7 to play overwatch 2 was a mistake inviting a lucio who trolls 24/7 to play overwatch 2 was a mistake https://t.co/Pl8z9HPQQe

A Support pick that bolsters any team he's on, this Brazilian DJ is known for his beats and his speed. Lucio comes with a Sonic Projectile Launcher and can even run along walls. However, his highlight is his passive.

Manually switchable between two modes, he can either speed-boost or heal any allies around him. The latter should enhance Roadhog's already stellar survivability, while the former helps the slow beast get around faster. If that is not enough, Lucio's Ultimate can grant an enormous amount of Overhealth, which is added to Roadhog's already super-high health pool.

4) Mei

RubenSargasm @RubenSargasm quite possibly the cleanest mei clip youve seen come out of overwatch 2 quite possibly the cleanest mei clip youve seen come out of overwatch 2 https://t.co/Libri0L6M9

Mei, a Chinese scientist, excels both as a DPS and a trickster in Overwatch 2. The primary fire from her Endothermic Blaster deals chilling ice damage in a flamethrower manner. Meanwhile, her secondary fire can dish out plenty of hurt with a powerful icicle projectile. However, it is her ability to create Ice Walls that make her a solid partner for Roadhog.

Since most heroes will try to deal with the Tank from a distance, she can help block off escape routes and let Roadhog corner them, particularly with his deadly hook. Furtermore, her self-heal ability should allow her to stick by the Tank's side even during heated moments.

3) Zenyatta

☾ linz @amorous zen’s kick makes overwatch 2 worth playing tbh zen’s kick makes overwatch 2 worth playing tbh https://t.co/bJbZx0xEk8

Another Support, Zenyatta is the strongest hero in his category as far as raw damage output is concerned. His Orb of Harmony can keep up Roadhog's health in sticky situations, while his Orb of Discord can debuff enemies. Since foes take more damage with the purple orb on them, the Tank can capitalize on the situation and move in for a swift kill.

This also compensates for the recent Overwatch 2 patch nerfs to an extent. In addition to helping the Tank deal with an escaping foe with his powerful projectiles, his Ultimate, Transendence, can be activated in tandem with Roadhog's own Ultimate, Whole Hog, to prevent foes from interrupting his barrage of bullets.

2) Sigma

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



AND THE WATCHERS AND THE INFINITE EMPIRE SKIN! OVERWATCH 2 SEASON 4 NEW MYTHIC GALACTIC EMPEROR SIGMA SKIN 🪐AND THE WATCHERS AND THE INFINITE EMPIRE SKIN! #Overwatch2 OVERWATCH 2 SEASON 4 NEW MYTHIC GALACTIC EMPEROR SIGMA SKIN 🪐AND THE WATCHERS AND THE INFINITE EMPIRE SKIN! #Overwatch2 https://t.co/qjaYrdXhxK

The only other Overwatch 2 Tank on this list, Sigma is an extra layer of protection for the burly grunt. The enigmatic astrophysicist can control gravity and relies on defensive maneuvers to negate the incoming damage.

His Experimental Barrier in particular will see the most use with Roadhog, allowing him to take cover to heal up or reload. The Kinetic Grasp ability allows Sigma to soak up excess damage from foes, while the Accretion boulder-throw can stun foes who Roadhog can then pull into range.

1) Kiriko

Dingess @iDingesss nah Kiriko and Roadhog might actually have the best ult combo in Overwatch 2 nah Kiriko and Roadhog might actually have the best ult combo in Overwatch 2 https://t.co/uylXHyNY0U

The third Support on this list, Kiriko specializes in shutting down the biggest counter to Roadhog there is: Ana. Kiriko's Suzu can nullify any negative effects, while healing allies on the side. This is invaluable against Ana's anti-heal nade, which temporarily prevents enemies from healing.

So, the enemy Ana will no doubt use it on Roadhog to keep his Take A Breather ability from taking full effect. Her Kunai also deals good damage and can take out DPS characters in two shots when aimed for the head.

Throw in her ability to instantly teleport to allies at a distance and her Ultimate amplifying Roadhog's attack speed and cooldown. Thus, it is no surprise why she is the best duo pick for Roadhog.

Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, XS X|S, and Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play game.

