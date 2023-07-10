New Warzone addition hints at imminent Modern Warfare 3 reveal

New information regarding the possible reveal of Modern Warfare 3 has surfaced on Reddit. A user noticed the addition of content within Warzone while playing the game. A brand new shipping container with some initials scrambled onto it has been sighted within the Vondel map. This could be a sneak peek at the possible launch or news regarding the new game.

After the launch of Modern Warfare 2 in 2022, fans were not expecting the release of another Call of Duty title so soon. However, none of this information has been confirmed by any official sources, and the picture in question remains under speculation.

Warzone 2's new Vondel Easter egg might be a Modern Warfare 3 hint

Reddit user Kamnnoriel_Huehuehue posted their suspicions in the Warzone subreddit, possibly hoping to uncover the secrets behind this crate being randomly placed in the middle of Vondel.

However, as discussed, fans were not quite expecting the drop of a new game at such a quick pace. But judging by the timeframe of this reveal and possibly other hints coming up, Modern Warfare 3 might be set to be revealed soon.

According to the original reports from Tom Henderson, Modern Warfare 3 is due to release on November 10, 2023. However, this statement is still under heavy speculation, and until further notice from developers over at Blizzard, nothing concrete can possibly come out of it.

Modern Warfare 2 has been enjoying immense appreciation from the Call of Duty fans for its well-structured campaign. The entire development team and the cast have simply outperformed themselves with the game.

The prequel of the game was often criticized for being lackluster in the multiplayer and the story department. However, Modern Warfare 2 has definitely set its mark in stone for delivering not only upon the expectations of a terrific campaign but also a stellar multiplayer mode for the grinders to enjoy.

