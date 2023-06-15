Warzone 2 Season 4's new vehicle TAV, vehicle fuel changes, quality-of-life balances, and more

The latest patch for Warzone 2 Season 4 dropped on June 14, 2023, and the community is thriving with brand-new additions to the game. Ranging from the release of a fresh map, new weapons, vehicles, and so much more, the developer has taken things a notch further and made outstanding balance changes to the game.

One of the biggest highlights in this patch was the introduction of the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV). This article provides a deeper insight into it, its prospects, and many other changes associated with rides in Season 4 of Warzone 2.

What is the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle in Warzone 2 Season 4?

Carry up to four passengers while traveling over both land and water with the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle. Need a jack-of-all-trades for cruising the streets and canals of Vondel?Carry up to four passengers while traveling over both land and water with the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle. Need a jack-of-all-trades for cruising the streets and canals of Vondel? 👀Carry up to four passengers while traveling over both land and water with the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle. https://t.co/WtBQHAUByV

The TAV or Tactical Amphibious Vehicle is the latest addition to Warzone 2's vehicle cluster. As the name inferences, it is an amphibious ride that has the ability to traverse across both land and water in Warzone 2. It is a mid-range armored automobile, perfect for a quick getaway in a sticky situation.

The TAV has the capacity to accommodate a driver, a passenger, and four players in the back. This six-wheeler will be the jack-of-all-trades in the vehicle department, and will give players the option to traverse through two different surfaces without exposing themselves out in the open.

Players will be able to access this latest piece of machinery in Warzone 2's latest map, Vondel. The fresh addition offers over 15 distinct points of interest and a dynamic blend of urban streets, canals, and much more. The TAV will be the perfect vehicle to run down on the streets and the waterways present.

Other quality-of-life changes

A number of quality-of-life changes have been added to make the player experience a better one in Warzone 2 Season 4. These affect not only vehicles, but a number of other aspects of the game as well. Let us take a look at these tweaks:

1) Vehicle fuel

As per the patch notes, gas cans will now drain a percentage of total gas while refueling a vehicle. Players will also have the added ability to siphon off fuel from other rides as well. Furthermore, the Heavy Chopper will instantly drop out of the air upon running out of gas.

2) Player health

The base HP for players has been bumped up from 100 to 150. Combined with full armor plates, the total HP will be an outstanding 300 points. This change makes for a slower TTK, but definitely a smoother gun-play experience.

The Regeneration delay has also been increased to seven seconds from five in order to maintain a balanced fighting sequence among the playerbase.

3) Armor box

Players will now receive a fixed number of armor plates from armor boxes. This number has been set at six, and irrespective of how many plates someone is carrying, each box will drop the ascertained number of armor plates.

4) Munitions box

A fixed stack of ammunition will be available to players from munition boxes, much like the armor box change. Lethal and tactical equipment will still only refill to the maximum that a player can hold in their active loadout slots.

