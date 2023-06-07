All new vehicles in Warzone Season 4

The third season of Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to a close, and Season 4 will soon be upon us. With every new season, the developers introduce new elements to keep the title feeling fresh and add more depth to the gameplay itself. The new season arrives on June 14, 2023, and players can expect to see loads of exciting new additions.

As usual, fans can expect new items, weapons, operators, mechanics, maps, and events, as well as the introduction of a vehicle that will add a new layer of strategy to the game.

There is one new vehicle coming to Warzone in Season 4

Carry up to four passengers while traveling over both land and water with the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle. Need a jack-of-all-trades for cruising the streets and canals of Vondel?

If you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to get across a body of water quickly and all you had at your disposal was an SUV or a truck with no boat in sight while playing Warzone, then you're in luck.

When Season 4 arrives in a few days, a brand-new vehicle will be available for you to use. This vehicle will be known as the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle or the TAV for short.

The Tactical Amphibious Vehicle, as the name implies, will be a cross between a boat and an SUV. Thanks to the TAV, you will now have access to a vehicle that can traverse bodies of water and landmasses in one convenient package.

The TAV will be a six-wheeled, four-seater that will allow you to go from driving to sailing and vice versa without the need to expose yourselves to enemy fire when changing vehicles.

However, take note that the TAV is not designed for speed since it trades that off for its all-terrain capabilities. You won't be able to outrun the other smaller and more agile vehicles that are already present in the game and it won't be heavily armed, like the Armored Patrol Boat or the landlocked TAC-V.

It appears that the TAV will be available in the newest map arriving in Season 4, which is called Vondel. Vondel can reportedly be played in both the DMZ and Resurgence game modes. The introduction of a new vehicle with the capabilities to travel across both land and water to a map that boasts plenty of waterways and tight streets will surely deliver exciting gameplay.

In the fast-paced, adrenaline-filled Resurgence mode, the TAV will provide a handy transport that will allow you and your team to navigate the safe areas and approach enemies regardless of whether they are on water or land. Meanwhile, using this vehicle in the more tactical and methodical DMZ will provide interesting ways to approach objectives and exfil opportunities.

Stay tuned for more Season 4 news for Warzone and keep an eye out for the latest update, arriving on June 14.

