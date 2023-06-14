Warzone 2 Season 4 patch notes: New map Vondel, Rejoin feature, new limited time modes and more

Call of Duty has officially released the patch notes for Warzone 2 Season 4, and with a brand new map, the ultimate battle royale experience is bringing great content. After Fortune's Keep, the brand new map Vondel is developed by the Beenox studios, and the game is adding numerous changes and exciting recent events for fans to explore. The game has also received significant gameplay changes to improve players' quality of life experience. From players' base health changes to the much-awaited rejoin feature, this update was probably everything the community has been clamoring over since the game's release.

Here are the full patch notes published by Call of Duty on their official site.

Warzone 2 Season 4 brings brand new limited-time mode Assault of Vondel

Assault on Vondel Limited-Time

The Assault of Vondel will be the first community event where players can secure (and restore) the city by earning medals by completing challenges.

Completing a community challenge will unlock the following:

Taxi Boats and Trams

Reinforcement Flare

Favorite Supply Box

New Melee Weapon - Tonfa

On top of that, securing medals also contributes to your standard Challenges, which can unlock several types of rewards, including Weapon Blueprints.

Warzone 2 Season 4 brings brand new LTMs (Image via Activision)

New Map Vondel

Developed by Beenox, the new Vondel map offers 15 distinct points of interest and a dynamic blend of urban streets, canals, and expansive structures to explore. It presents a unique topography centered around an intricate canal system, allowing players to navigate through water using watercraft and the new Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV). Additionally, the map features verticality and strategic opportunities to counter those who seek to take the upper hand.

All points of interest in Warzone 2's new map Vondel

All POIs in Warzone 2's new map Vondel (Image via Activision)

The primary Points of Interest that Players will be able to explore include:

Castle

Central Station

City Hall

Cruise Terminal

Exhibit

Fire Department

Floating District

Graveyard

Mall

Market

Museum

Police Station

Stadium

University

Zoo

All changes in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah in Season 4

Sandstorm

The sandstorm in Al Mazrah has subsided.

Al Mazrah City now has several sandbanks to climb, offering new and creative ways to approach some of the city’s prominent buildings. Specifically, expect a massive dune up the side of the TV tower, the Embassy, and the “Highrise” building. The dunes also piled up across some roadways, covering parts of the highway system, and nearly flooded small structures in the central downtown area. Some partial destruction will offer new approaches to maneuvering in, within, and out of the city.

Landscape

Added vibrancy to vegetation throughout the map.

Warzone 2 Season 4 reloaded is introducing another new LTM Lockdown

A new LTM is also coming in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

New Mode

Lockdown Vondel | Limited-Time | In-Season

Inspired by the Multiplayer mode, Hardpoint — Lockdown will task teams with capturing and holding zones around Vondel rather than being the last Squad standing. The first team to reach the score limit wins.

Key highlights:

Objective-based gameplay

Allows for Custom Loadouts right at the start of the match

Frequent engagements

Warzone 2 Season 4's gameplay changes increase player health, changes in armor plates, and more

All Maps | All Modes

Player Health

The base Player Health pool has been increased to 150, up from 100.

With complete Armor Plates, the combined total will equal 300.

Regen Delay increased to 7 seconds, up from 5.

Note: The above changes apply across all Modes in Warzone, including Ranked Play and DMZ.

We’ve extended the number of bullets required for the down, while increasing the time to regenerate full health enabling Players to capitalize on damage done and providing increased value to the stim tactical.

Armor Plates (Quality of Life)

Players will automatically pick up 9 Armor Plates - 3 in the active Loadout slot and two full stacks in the Backpack. Players must manually pick up Armor Plates beyond that threshold to create more stacks in their Backpacks.

Armor Box (Quality of Life)

Players will now receive a fixed number of 6 Armor Plates from Armor Boxes regardless of how many they already have.

Munitions Box (Quality of Life)

Players will now receive a fixed stack of Weapon ammo from Munitions Boxes regardless of how much they already have.

To clarify, Lethal and Tactical Equipment will still only Refill to the maximum the Player can hold in their active Loadout slots.

Both of the above Quality of Life improvements for the Armor Box and Munitions Box are designed to improve the gameplay loop, where previously you would have to remember to drop your Armor Plates and Ammo in order to fill them, whereas now you are awarded the maximum amount regardless as to your current number.

Vehicle Fuel

Gas Cans will now drain a percentage of total Gas while refueling a Vehicle.

You can now siphon Gas out of a Vehicle using a Gas Can.

Rather than catching fire when out of fuel, the Heavy Chopper will now drop out of the air.

Warzone 2 Season 4 introduces the much-awaited rejoin feature and Gulag kill-cam to the game

New Features

Rejoin (BETA)

Players who experience a client crash on their device can reconnect to their match within 4 minutes.

Criteria:

Players must have at least 1 Squad member remaining alive.

This does not apply to Solo Playlists.

There must be at least 5 Squads remaining in the match.

Note:

Playlist updates that go live during a match in progress will prevent Players from using the Rejoin feature.

Known Issues:

The last remaining teammate disconnecting may result in an undesirable spectator experience while the final teammate attempts to reconnect.

Rejoining while still in the Driver seat of a vehicle will remove the player’s hands. It can be resolved by switching weapons in Warzone 2.

The functionality of Rejoin in Warzone 2 Ranked Play is detailed in the Ranked Play section below.

Adjustments

Gulag Killcam

The kill-cam has been enabled in the Gulag.

Pre-Match Lobby Audio (Quality of Life)

Proximity Voice Chat has been turned off in the pre-match lobby.

Exfil Sequence (Quality of Life)

Players are now able to skip the Exfil sequence animation.

Warzone 2's Vondel exclusive gameplay changes in Season 4

Warzone 2 Season 4's Vondel exclusive features will also be available later in other maps (Image via Activision)

New Features

Please note that the Vondel features outlined below will come to other Maps and Modes in later updates.

Vondel | All Modes

An amphibious vehicle that can traverse land and water

Accommodates one driver, one passenger, and four players in the back

Mid-range armor vehicle

Dynamic Fog System New Environmental System

New Environmental System Though typically sunny, Players will encounter a varying degree of fog as they play through matches on Vondel.

Billboards found around the map will serve as a way for players to plan around the weather forecast.

Note: The visual obfuscation caused by fog is reduced in Resurgence compared to DMZ.

Vondel | Resurgence

High Stakes New Public Event

Players will be prompted to capture several crates dropped from the sky during this event. Capturing one of these will provide Players with valuable loot, such as a Portable Buy Station, Armor, and/or Munitions Box, alongside some Cash.

In addition, a successful capture will grant Players Double Weapon & Player XP for the duration of the match.

Note: This multiplier stacks with active XP tokens.

Reinforcement Flare New Field Upgrade

This Field Upgrade will redeploy an eliminated Squad member that is randomly selected.

Favorite Supply Box New Supply Box Type

This rare Supply Box arms Players with their two favorite Weapons.

Players can dictate their favorite Weapons in the front-end menu by navigating to Custom Loadouts and using the “Set to Favorite” option by right-clicking or pressing LS/L3.

Warzone 2 Season 4 brings significant gameplay changes (Image via Activision)

Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

Loot Update

Loot found on the ground and via Supply Boxes has been updated to include the following:

New Season 04 Weapons

Revised Attachments for most Weapons

Armor Box

Buystation price increased to $2,500, up from $2,000.

Munitions Box

Buystation price increased to $2,500, up from $2,000.

Backpack Inventory Quality of Life

While attempting to loot an item that a Player already has in an active Loadout slot, they will be presented with the option to stow the duplicate in their Backpack Warzone 2.

Marker Smoke Effects Quality of Life

Differentiated the color of the smoke produced by various markers for easier at-a-glance legibility:

Loadout Drops = Red

Deployable Buy Stations = Green

Smoke Grenades = Grey

Resupply Perk

The time to recharge equipment has been increased to 50 seconds, up from 30.

Redeploy Drone Destruction Damage

The explosion damage caused by a Redeploy Drone when it impacts the ground has been adjusted.

Minimum damage increased to 50, up from 10.

Maximum damage increased to 150, up from 50.

Bounty Contract Quality of Life

The Bounty Contract will prioritize selecting a target on the ground and close to Player Warzone 2.

Most Wanted Contract Quality of Life

The Most Wanted target Player will now carry a flag on the back of their Operator for the duration of the Contract to better help enemy Players track the target in Warzone 2.

Data Heist Public Event Quality of Life

Players will now receive a Circle Peek reward for the upcoming circle when they complete the Data Heist Public Event on Ashika Island.

Gas Circle Finale Behavior

The number of “Moving Circles” in the final phase of a match has been decreased to 2, down from 4.

These circles move and collapse in size slower than before.

The “pull” is an interesting peak in the climax of combat, however it has often decided the finale due to a lucky pull in a squads favor. This change keeps the need to reposition but enables a wider, slower rotation to take a more even fight.

Gulag

The time to capture the overtime flag has been increased to 4 seconds, up from 3 seconds.

Vehicle Fuel

The Heavy Chopper no longer catches fire when it runs out of fuel. Instead, it will now drop out of the air, surviving if close enough to the ground

Gas Cans now spawn with a fill percentage of 100%

Filling a vehicle now drains a portion of the Gas in the can, depending on how much the vehicle needs Warzone 2.

You can now siphon Gas out of a vehicle and into your gas can

All Maps | Battle Royale, Resurgence

Gas Damage

Reduced Gas damage to 6 while not wearing a Gas Mask, down from 9.

During the first 4 Circles, reduced Gas damage while wearing Gas Mask to 5, down from 6.

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Armor Plates

The number of Armor Plates that Players spawn within the Gulag has been decreased to 1, down from 2.

Players will continue to spawn with a full 3 Armor Plates in Warzone Ranked Play.

Gulag Overtime

The time it takes to capture the domination point in the Gulag has been increased to 4 seconds, up from 3 in Warzone 2.

Strongholds

Inactive Strongholds have been renamed to Abandoned Supply Caches.

Active Strongholds and Abandoned Supply Caches are enabled when the match starts during Infil.

Active Strongholds and Abandoned Supply Caches now have floating POI indicators seen from above in the world space during Infil.

White Supply Boxes have been removed from active Strongholds.

We’re focusing strongholds on the loadout acquisition and UAV benefits for owning the structure. Abandoned supply caches are intended to be fruitful loot locations worthy of a visit.

Enemy NPC Combatants have been removed from active Strongholds.

Players will now be prompted with the “Hold the Line” capture objective.

The “Bomb Defuse” objective has been removed from active Strongholds.

With Strongholds activating at the start of each match, we balance the rewards to reflect the challenge.

Completing an active stronghold will only reward the black site key upon the first capture. The loadout is awarded when the stronghold is captured and can only be acquired once per Squad.

Players are now able to recapture a stronghold that another squad has captured.

Subsequent captures will only reward Players with access to the custom Loadout crate and the Stronghold UAV effect. The UAV effect from completing a Stronghold will now be shown to enemy Players on the Tac Map.

While progressing through Stronghold and Black Site completion, the mission tracker widget on the UI has been removed for a cleaner interface in Warzone 2.

Black Sites

The UAV effect from completing a Black Site will now be shown to enemy Players on the Tac Map.

The potency of enemy NPC Combatants in Black Sites has been reduced.

All Maps | Resurgence

Dynamic Resurgence

The Resurgence Countdown Timer is dynamic and will adapt based on the current number of Players in your Squad in Warzone 2.

To clarify, a Solo Player that queues into a Quads Playlist will play with Solo Countdown Timer rules.

Vengeance Icon

When a Squad member pings an enemy that recently eliminated a friendly Player, they will observe an icon above the enemy to indicate that said Player would reduce the Resurgence Countdown Timer more than others in Warzone 2.

Tracked Squad Indicator

Squads will receive a HUD warning similar to the one used for the Interrogation mechanic when a Squad member has been eliminated, and the enemy Squad can see the position of the remaining Squad members.

Redeployment Loadouts

Players will now encounter more variety in the Loadouts that they redeploy with as we’ve added Submachine Guns to the pool of Weapons for the third circle.

First Circle = Handgun without Attachments

Second Circle = Handgun with Attachments

Third Circle and Beyond = Either Assault Rifle, Battle Rifle, or Submachine Gun without Attachments and Handgun with Attachments

Interrogation

This feature, which allows a Player to interrogate a downed enemy Player to reveal their Squad’s position, has been enabled in Resurgence.

Al Mazrah | Plunder

Strongholds

Active Strongholds have been turned off in this mode in Warzone 2.

Abandoned Supply Caches will now be enabled when the match starts during Infil.

All UI/UX changes in Warzone 2 Season 4

Perk Package Name Quality of Life

Players can now see the name of their equipped Perk Package in various interface areas.

Buy Station Pings Quality of Life

A floating icon will now appear above a Buy Station to indicate an item a Player has pinged for purchase.

Scoreboard in Gulag

Players can now view the scoreboard in an active Gulag match or the holding pen.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 update is live right now, and both games have also received significant weapon balancing. With new ranked modes in Warzone 2, fans can explore a plethora of content. To learn about all these changes, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

