Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded: Expected release date, new Raid episode, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is approaching. The upcoming Season has content, including new maps, weapons, and more. Apart from these, a brand new Battle Pass will be joining the game, through which players can avail a host of new in-game items such as Operator skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more.

Call of Duty usually unveils most content fans can expect during a Season in their seasonal announcement posts. The trend hasn't changed this time around as well. In their latest Season 4 announcement blog post, Call of Duty has revealed much content players can enjoy in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

That said, this article will take a closer look at Modern Warfare 2's Season 4 Reloaded's expected release date and everything players should look forward to in the update.

When is Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded expected to go live?

Each Season of Modern Warfare 2 usually lasts somewhere between 55 to 75 days. However, since we don't know how long Season 4 will last, it isn't easy to fixate on a date. That said, Season 4 will go live on June 14, 2023. Considering that the upcoming Season will last for 55 days, it can be speculated that Season 4 Reloaded will go live on July 12, 2023 (since new updates arrive on a Wednesday).

Similarly, if we consider that Season 4 will continue for 75 days, the mid-season update will arrive on either July 19, 2023 or July 26, 2023, the two closest Wednesdays through the half point.

However, it is worth noting that these are merely estimations, and Call of Duty has yet to unveil an official date for its arrival.

What to expect in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded?

As for content, Call of Duty has confirmed five new arrivals in Season 4 Reloaded. These include a new map, a new Shotgun, the final episode of Raid, and the Butch and Izzy Opeator. Here's what fans need to know about them:

1) Vondel Waterfront

Vondel Waterfront in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Vondel Waterfront is an upcoming map in Season 4 Reloaded, as revealed by Call of Duty. The map will be a playable section of the new Warzone map Vondel. No significant details have been revealed about the map, except that the houses on the map "float," facilitating aquatic combat like never before seen from a core Multiplayer map.

2) [[REDACTED]] Shotgun

A new Shotgun will be joining the game in Season 4 Reloaded. However, no intel, even the name, hasn't been revealed. Nevertheless, with the addition of the classic intervention of the original Modern Warfare 2 to the game, fans expect to see a reiterated version of the iconic Model 1887.

3) Final episode of Raid

A glimpse into Episode 04 of Raid (Image via Activision)

The Season 1 Reloaded update introduced a co-op game mode called Raid. Since then, each mid-season update has added a new episode to this story-driven mode. However, with Season 4, the fourth and the final episode of Raid will drop, marking the end of the series. Fans can unlock a new Farah skin by completing this episode.

4) Butch and Izzy Operator

Butch and Izzy Operators (Images via Activision)

Two new Operators, Izzy and Butch, will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded. The background of both the Operators is yet to be revealed. Fans were provided a glimpse of Izzy, but Butch was hidden. However, the blog post announcing them stated that players can expect something "extraordinary" to arrive in the Operator pool in the upcoming mid-season update.

