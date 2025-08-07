Reckoning main quest Easter Egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

The main quest Easter Egg in the new Reckoning map serves as the final chapter of the Black Ops 6 Zombies storyline. Introduced with the Season 5 update, this map stands out thanks to its innovative mechanics, ranging from anti-gravity launchers and Aether vents to several other unique features that elevate the overall gameplay. Most importantly, the main Easter Egg provides a definitive conclusion to the storyline, tying together all the events leading up to it.
This article covers the Reckoning main quest Easter Egg walkthrough, offering a detailed guide on how to complete it in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Note: This article is a work in progress. Initially, only the guided steps will be provided. As more information becomes available, we’ll continue updating it. So, stay tuned and keep checking back for the complete walkthrough.
How to complete the Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning main quest Easter Egg
Once you start a match in Black Ops 6 Zombies on the Reckoning map, you'll spawn in the T1 Project Janus Reception area. Here, Richtofen informs you that the Aether reactors need to be stabilized, or everyone in the facility will die. He instructs you to head to his office and activate whatever you find there.
As with previous Zombies Easter Eggs, this quest starts with a set of guided objectives, up until you reach the Pack-a-Punch machine. After that, there are no in-game prompts to guide you, and you’re on your own. The initial guided objectives are as follows:
Find Richtofen's Office
Upon spawning in the Reception area, you’ll have two paths to choose from:
- The right path leads to the Mutant Research area
- The left path leads to the Quantum Computing area
You can choose either one.
In my case, I chose the Quantum Computing path. The door to this area costs 1,750 Essence, so kill zombies and collect enough to unlock it.
Once opened, you’ll find an Aether Elevator inside. Use it to teleport to the T1 Quantum Computing Core.
Reach the Anti-Gravity Launcher
Continue straight ahead to find another locked door, which requires 2,000 Essence to open.
This leads to the T1 Quantum Computing Lab. Inside, head toward the orange star icon on your HUD, which directs you to the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher.
Use the launcher to propel yourself to the next tower.
Reach the T2 Android Assembly Room
You’ll now arrive at the T2 Android Assembly area. Proceed to the locked door labeled Entity Containment, and unlock it using 2,250 Essence.
Inside, you’ll find another Aether Elevator. Use it to teleport to the T2 Dark Entity Containment area.
Here, you’ll see another Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher. Use it to launch yourself back to Tower 1, but this time landing at the uppermost section, called the T1 Executive Suite.
Enter Richtofen's Office
In the Executive Suite, you’ll find a blocked door labeled T1 Director’s Office, which is Richtofen’s office. Unlock it using 2,500 Essence.
Inside, go to the director’s table and interact with the snow globe. This activates a red teleporter that leads to the T2 Sublevel 10 area.
Take the Teleporter to Sublevel 10
Approach the red teleporter and interact with it to teleport to T2 Sublevel 10.
Restart the Particle Accelerator
Once there, go straight ahead to the control room on the elevated platform. Interact with the console to turn on the power, which also activates the Particle Accelerator.
Clear Aetherium Deposits from Coolant Pipes
Nearby, you’ll find four coolant pipes connected to the Particle Accelerator. The pipes will have Aetherium crystals; a total of 12 will be present in four different pipes.
Break all 12 to relieve pressure on the reactors. This action will also reduce gravity in the chamber, allowing you to float slightly.
In this low-gravity chamber, you’ll see the Pack-a-Punch machine floating and shifting positions. Jump, float toward it, and interact to upgrade your weapon.
From this point onward, the guided objectives end, and you're on your own to uncover the rest of the narrative. The game no longer provides step-by-step instructions, so you'll need to explore and experiment to progress the storyline.
But don’t worry, we’ll continue updating this guide as we discover the next steps and uncover more about the main quest.