All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 bundles: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 is set to introduce a range of exciting bundles that players can purchase throughout the season. The official content drop blog has revealed nearly everything fans can expect, and as always, the addition of new, visually striking bundles is a major highlight. These bundles offer unique designs for operators, weapons, and various in-game cosmetics, which consistently appeal to the community.
Several bundles have been showcased, along with the items they include. However, details regarding their pricing and release dates in the in-game store have not been disclosed.
This article will focus on covering all the currently available details about the upcoming bundles arriving in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5.
All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 explored
Here is a list of new bundles revealed as part of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5:
- Tracer Pack: The Replacer Commander Battleman
- Tracer Pack: I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Tracer Pack: IDEAD 2 Mastercraft Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Behemoth Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Dogs of War
- Tracer Pack: Scream Park Mastercraft
- Tracer Pack: Skybreaker Mastercraft Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Grease Monkey Reactive Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Bacterium
Tracer Pack: The Replacer Commander Battleman
Included items:
- “Strike Force” Operator Skin
- “Replacement Warrior” Operator Skin
- “Pinpoint” AS VAL assault rifle Blueprint (Burning Tracers; Violent Explosion Death FX)
- “Maximum Doom” Ladra SMG Blueprint (Burning Tracers; Violent Explosion Death FX)
- “Underbrush” Cleaver Melee Blueprint (Violent Explosion Death FX)
- “Elbow Room” Finishing Move
- “Relaxing Burn” Emote
- “Replaceable Dynamite” Weapon Charm
- “Muscles Free” animated Calling Card
- “Warrior’s Poise” animated Emblem
- “Replacement Time” Loading Screen
Expected price: 2400 CP
Tracer Pack: I Know What You Did Last Summer
Included items:
- “The Fisherman” Operator Skin
- “Dreaded Harpoon” XM4 assault rifle Blueprint (Bloody Hook Tracers; Fish Chum Death FX)
- “Curved Culler” C9 SMG Blueprint (Bloody Hook Tracers; Fish Chum Death FX)
- “Lethal Hook” Melee Weapon Blueprint (Fish Chum Death FX)
- “Got a Live One” Finishing Move
- “Inevitable Demise” Emote
- “Get Hooked” Calling Card
- “Good Cleaning” Emblem
- “I Know What You Did” Loading Screen
- “You’re Next” Spray
Expected price: 2400 CP
Tracer Pack: IDEAD 2 Mastercraft Ultra Skin
Included items:
- “Elementalist” Ultra Operator Skin
- “Bio-Scrambler” ABR A1 assault rifle Mastercraft Blueprint (Green Runic Tracers; Mystery Box Death FX)
- “The Unmaker” LC10 SMG Blueprint (Green Runic Tracers; Mystery Box Death FX)
- “Reclamator” Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon Mastercraft Blueprint
- “Excruciate” Finishing Move
- “Suck or Punch” Weapon Charm
- “Mystic Crafter” Calling Card
- “Wyvern’s Gift” Large Decal
- “Forbidden Knowledge” Loading Screen
- “Perkaholic” Ultra GobbleGum
Expected price: 2800 CP
Tracer Pack: Behemoth Ultra Skin
Included items:
- “Armored Wreck” Ultra Operator Skin
- “Thundermaul” Cypher 091 assault rifle Blueprint (Teal Spike Tracers; Spike Growth Death FX)
- “Swift Blockade” C9 SMG Blueprint (Teal Spike Tracers; Spike Growth Death FX)
- “Obstructor” ASG-89 shotgun Blueprint (Teal Spike Tracers; Spike Growth Death FX)
- “World Crumbles” Emote
- “Bulwark” Weapon Charm
- “Burning Shield” Emblem
- “Scalding” Loading Screen
- “Everything Ends” Spray
Expected price: 2400 CP
Tracer Pack: Dogs of War
Included items:
- “SAS Directive” Operator Skin
- “Leftenant” Operator Skin
- “Noble Shield” PPSH-41 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; Severance Death FX)
- “Airborne Defender” AEK-973 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Red Tracers; Severance Death FX)
- “Sword Insight” Reticle
- “Back-to-Back” Calling Card
- “Honorable Duo” Loading Screen
- “Intimidating Service” Large Decal
Expected price: 2400 CP
Tracer Pack: Scream Park Mastercraft
Included items:
- “Thrill Guide” Operator Skin
- “Adrenaline Rush” Kilo 141 assault rifle Mastercraft Blueprint (Acid Yellow Tracers; Coaster Cart Crush Death FX)
- “Ghoulish Frenzy” SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Acid Yellow Tracers; Coaster Cart Crush Death FX)
- “Deadly Ride” Finishing Move
- “Expedition Ghoul” Weapon Charm
- “Ride to Die For” Loading Screen
- “Undeadly Photo” Large Decal
- “Keep Heads Down” Calling Card
- “Dead Totem” Spray
Expected price: 2800 CP
Tracer Pack: Skybreaker Mastercraft Ultra Skin
Included items:
- “Bellerophon” Ultra Operator Skin
- “Drakone Bane” Boxing Gloves Melee Mastercraft Blueprint (Spearhead Death FX)
- “Hero’s Hubris” KSV SMG Blueprint (Blue Arrow Tracers; Spearhead Death FX)
- “Wingfire” Maelstrom shotgun Blueprint (Blue Arrow Tracers; Spearhead Death FX)
- “Mount Up” Emote
- “Guard Break” Sticky Grenade Skin
- “Flexing Power” Calling Card
- “Warrior’s Reign” Loading Screen
- “Serrated Skull” Weapon Sticker
- “Hubris” Spray
Expected price: 2800 CP
Tracer Pack: Grease Monkey Reactive Ultra Skin
Included items:
- “Gear Jockey” Ultra Operator Skin
- “Workshop Flow” LC10 SMG Reactive Blueprint (Cel-Shaded Tools Tracers; Tools Explosion Death FX)
- “Toolkit” FFAR 1 assault rifle Blueprint (Cel-Shaded Tools Tracers; Tools Explosion Death FX)
- “Kawaii Knockout” Finishing Move
- “Engineering Love” Emote
- “Steeplejack” Calling Card
- “Fixer” Emblem
- “Meow-ky Wrench” Large Decal
- “Pretty Fix” Loading Screen
Expected price: 2400 CP
Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included
Tracer Pack: Bacterium
Included items:
- “Quarantine Officer” Operator Skin
- “Sickening” Ladra SMG Blueprint (Lime Green Tracers)
- “Contaminate” Maelstrom shotgun Blueprint (Lime Green Tracers)
- “Affliction” DRI-11 Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon Blueprint
- “Viral” Reticle
- “Poison Trail” Calling Card
- “Diseased” Weapon Sticker
- “Source” Spray
- “On The House” GobbleGum
Expected price: 2400 CP
