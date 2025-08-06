  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 countdown: Start time for all regions

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 06, 2025 09:15 GMT
We countdown Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)
We countdown Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 will help you keep track of the remaining time until the season goes live. Scheduled to launch on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT, the update is just hours away and will bring a wave of new content across all major modes: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Ad

This season will be especially exciting for Zombies fans, as it introduces the final map and the concluding chapter of the storyline, revealing all remaining mysteries and wrapping up the narrative. Meanwhile, Warzone will see the long-awaited opening of the Stadium POI, and Multiplayer will receive new maps and game modes.

This article focuses on providing a live countdown for the launch of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5.

Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 update

As mentioned, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 will go live on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The update will launch simultaneously across the globe, so the countdown timer below will help you stay on top of the launch schedule. Be prepared to jump into action and explore all the new content the moment the season goes live.

Ad

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 pre-load details: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 release date and time for all regions

Check the list below to find the release date and time for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 in your region.

Time zones

Date and time

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

August 7, 2025, at 9 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST)

August 7, 2025,at 10 AM

Central Standard Time (CST)

August 7, 2025,at 11 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

August 7, 2025,at 12 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

August 7, 2025,at 4 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

August 7, 2025,at 6 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

August 7, 2025,at 7 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

August 7, 2025,at 7 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

August 7, 2025,at 9:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)

August 8, 2025,at 12 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

August 8, 2025,at 1 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

August 8, 2025,at 2 AM

Ad

Also read: How to get 40% permanent XP boost in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 content overview

General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

Ad

New weapons

  • PML 5.56 (Launch) – LMG
  • ABR A1 (Launch) – Assault Rifle
  • Boxing Gloves (In-Season) – Melee Weapon
  • Gravemark .357 Revolver (Mid-Season) – Pistol

New attachments

  • 9mm PM Skull Splitter Barrel (Launch) – 9mm PM
  • 9mm PM Extended Magazine (Launch) – 9mm PM
  • PPSh-41 Helical Magazine (In-Season) – PPSh-41

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New maps

  • Runway (Launch)
  • Exchange (Launch)
  • World Motor Dynasty (W.M.D.) (Launch)
  • Jackpot (Mid-Season)

New modes

  • Aim High (Launch)
  • Cranked Demolition (Mid-Season)

Returning modes

  • Snipers Only (In-Season)
  • Cranked Moshpit (In-Season)
  • Ransack (Mid-Season)
  • Blueprint Gunfight (Mid-Season)
Ad

New Scorestreak

  • Combat Bow (Mid-Season)

Also read: What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 5

Black Ops 6 Zombies

New map

  • Reckoning (Launch)

New modes

  • Directed Mode (Mid-Season)
  • Grief Mode: Reckoning (Mid-Season)

Returning mode

  • Team Cranked (Mid-Season)

New Wonder Weapon

  • Gorgofex

New enemies

  • Uber Klaus
  • Kommando Klaus

New Field Upgrade

  • Mister Peeks (In-Season)

New Scorestreak

  • Combat Bow (Mid-Season)

New Event

  • The Reckoning Zombies Leaderboard Event (Launch)

Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we know

Ad

Warzone

POI

  • Opening the Stadium POI

New LTMs

  • Stadium Resurgence (In-Season, Week Two)
  • Deadline (Mid-Season)

New Contract

  • Satellite Hijack (Launch Window, Week One)

New Features

  • Verdansk Stadium Event: Raze the Roof
  • Playlist Shift: Casual & Core Solos (Launch Week Adjustment)

Also read: Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we know

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications