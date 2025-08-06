Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 countdown: Start time for all regions

The countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 will help you keep track of the remaining time until the season goes live. Scheduled to launch on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT, the update is just hours away and will bring a wave of new content across all major modes: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.This season will be especially exciting for Zombies fans, as it introduces the final map and the concluding chapter of the storyline, revealing all remaining mysteries and wrapping up the narrative. Meanwhile, Warzone will see the long-awaited opening of the Stadium POI, and Multiplayer will receive new maps and game modes.This article focuses on providing a live countdown for the launch of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5.Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 updateAs mentioned, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 will go live on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT.The update will launch simultaneously across the globe, so the countdown timer below will help you stay on top of the launch schedule. Be prepared to jump into action and explore all the new content the moment the season goes live.Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 pre-load details: Everything we knowWarzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 release date and time for all regionsCheck the list below to find the release date and time for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 in your region.Time zonesDate and timePacific Standard Time (PST)August 7, 2025, at 9 AMMountain Standard Time (MST)August 7, 2025,at 10 AMCentral Standard Time (CST)August 7, 2025,at 11 AMEastern Standard Time (EST)August 7, 2025,at 12 PMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 7, 2025,at 4 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)August 7, 2025,at 6 PMEastern European Summer Time (EEST)August 7, 2025,at 7 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 7, 2025,at 7 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)August 7, 2025,at 9:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST)August 8, 2025,at 12 AMJapan Standard Time (JST)August 8, 2025,at 1 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 8, 2025,at 2 AMAlso read: How to get 40% permanent XP boost in Warzone and Black Ops 6Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 content overviewGeneral Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)New weaponsPML 5.56 (Launch) – LMGABR A1 (Launch) – Assault RifleBoxing Gloves (In-Season) – Melee WeaponGravemark .357 Revolver (Mid-Season) – PistolNew attachments9mm PM Skull Splitter Barrel (Launch) – 9mm PM9mm PM Extended Magazine (Launch) – 9mm PMPPSh-41 Helical Magazine (In-Season) – PPSh-41Black Ops 6 MultiplayerNew mapsRunway (Launch)Exchange (Launch)World Motor Dynasty (W.M.D.) (Launch)Jackpot (Mid-Season)New modesAim High (Launch)Cranked Demolition (Mid-Season)Returning modesSnipers Only (In-Season)Cranked Moshpit (In-Season)Ransack (Mid-Season)Blueprint Gunfight (Mid-Season)New ScorestreakCombat Bow (Mid-Season)Also read: What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 5Black Ops 6 ZombiesNew mapReckoning (Launch)New modesDirected Mode (Mid-Season)Grief Mode: Reckoning (Mid-Season)Returning modeTeam Cranked (Mid-Season)New Wonder WeaponGorgofexNew enemiesUber KlausKommando KlausNew Field UpgradeMister Peeks (In-Season)New ScorestreakCombat Bow (Mid-Season)New EventThe Reckoning Zombies Leaderboard Event (Launch)Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we knowWarzonePOIOpening the Stadium POINew LTMsStadium Resurgence (In-Season, Week Two)Deadline (Mid-Season)New ContractSatellite Hijack (Launch Window, Week One)New FeaturesVerdansk Stadium Event: Raze the RoofPlaylist Shift: Casual &amp; Core Solos (Launch Week Adjustment)Also read: Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowCheck out our other Call of Duty articles:Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowFPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 ZombiesCODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get themBlack Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know