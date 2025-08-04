How to get 40% permanent XP boost in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 is set to release on August 7, 2025. With the upcoming season, the game is in its final few months before Black Ops 7 officially hits the market. This also makes it a great time for players to gather as much XP as possible and collect all the benefits the title's new seasons have to offer. You can now get up to 40% weapon and player XP boost permanently in-game via BlackCell.

This article explains how the 40% XP boost comes into play and what the requirements are for it.

BlackCell buyers to potentially earn a 40% XP boost in Warzone and Black Ops 6

New BlackCell in Black Ops 6 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

BlackCell is back with Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5. The premium pass offers players a 10% Player and Weapon XP loyalty boost permanently if they purchase the new pass and have also bought it in a previous season.

Previous buyers may already be aware that BlackCell XP boosts are stackable. Therefore, if you have purchased BlackCell in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Seasons one through four and buy it again in Season 5, your stackable XP boost will reach a staggering 40%.

This is the loyalty bonus players get for repeatedly getting the BlackCell offering, which implies that buying it again during Season 6 will raise this limit up to 50%. These weapon and player boosts are permanent and help you progress faster throughout the seasons.

Apart from the XP boost, the Season 5 BlackCell offers the stunning new Operator 'Solace,' who carries a golden armored skin. Here are some other items you can expect if you decide to buy it:

10% XP Boost

1,100 COD Points

The “Griffin Nabbed” Finishing Move

The “Herald” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Krig C Assault Rifle with Golden Aura Tracers and Golden Spirit Death FX

The “Iris Rise” Animated Weapon Charm

The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles)

Gamers can also expect to get blueprints for guns such as the KSV SMG, AMES 85 Assault Rifle, and AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle, among others. BlackCell costs approximately $30 to purchase.

