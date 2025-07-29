Warzone Season 5 early patch notes: Verdansk stadium opening, new Resurgence LTM, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 early patch notes have officially arrived. The blog post from Activision has outlined everything coming to Warzone in the upcoming season. From the opening of the iconic Verdansk Stadium to two limited-time modes, there is a lot to explore. Warzone Season 5 will also bring a new contract called Satellite Hijack.If you want to read the entire Warzone Season 5 early patch notes, read below.Warzone Season 5 early patch notes Here are everything coming to Warzone in the Season 5 update:Eyes on the Skies: Abyss Protocol Activated: Stadium CompromisedRecent intelligence indicates a massive disruption across Verdansk is imminent, as recon teams have confirmed the existence of a clandestine military base hidden within the sealed walls of the National Acropolis Arena.The extent of the threat remains unclear, though a weapon capable of large-scale destruction is expected to be unearthed within the vicinity.All squads are recommended to assemble and begin explorations in preparation for a possible Stadium breach!New Contract: Satellite Hijack (Launch Window, Week One)Battle Royale, Battle Royale Casual ModesBreach the stadium in possibly the most impressively explosive way possible as you and other enemy squads attempt race to complete the multi-step Satellite Hijack Contract.Infiltrate the Stadium by any means necessary, confirming the nefarious operations and hidden compound within.This contract is only available during the first full week of the season, so don’t miss your chance to engage in this important event!Secure the to obtain a special reward; the , available to every member of your squad and usable during the rest of the match as well as permanently placed in your Gunsmith.Further Comms to follow.Additional reports appear to indicate further and increasingly alarming , recommending additional attention to as the progresses.Stadium Resurgence LTM (In-Season, Week Two)36 players, 12-minute matchesShould Operators visit Verdansk during the second full week of Season 05, they may find entry to the Stadium is now viable, thanks to some light orbital remodeling, along with unlocked ground level entrances allowing full exploration into the clandestine compound.With all the recent explosive activity, the action is heating up again and the Stadium receives a focused Resurgence battle with a seven-circle collapse, along with Public Events and loot assembled for this rapid action mode.Normal Resurgence rules apply:Maintain pressureSecure objectivesGather resources — every action contributes to squad redeploymentPrioritize ContractsEliminate hostilesStay mobile to accelerate the return of downed teammatesDeadline LTM (Mid-Season)Quads, 100 players, Players and AIA deadline looms in this new Limited Time Mode where more than just eliminations keep you in the match!Jump in with your squad and amass as many points as you can between each Circle Collapse.Racking up eliminations—by dispatching both human and Bot Hostile Agents— is a key method of increasing your points total.You’re also rewarded with points by:Completing ContractsLooting suppliesSpending cash at Buy StationsKeep those points flowing:There are unlimited respawns for you and your teamAs each Circle Collapse occurs, the lowest scoring squads are eliminated from the matchThere’s an increase in the presence of Hostile AgentsWith each new gas circle, all scores are resetYou need to constantly prove yourself by staying active and climbing up the score ranks again!Remember in Deadline, it’s not only about getting eliminations; every player can contribute to victory.Ranked Play: Battle Royale, Resurgence (Launch Window)The action is heating up across Verdansk and Rebirth Island, requiring Operators to stay focused on the mission if they hope to survive.Improve your skills by competing against the best in Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play, earning the following seasonal rewards as you push further into the Skill Divisions:Season 05 BR and Resurgence Ranked Play RewardsFirst Season Win: Weapon CharmGet 25 Eliminations: Elimination StickerGet 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon CamoGet 250 Eliminations: Elimination SWAT 5.56 Weapon BlueprintSilver: “Ranked Season 5 – Silver” EmblemGold: “Ranked Season 5 – Gold” Emblem and Calling CardPlatinum: “Ranked Season 5 – Platinum” Emblem and Calling CardDiamond: “Ranked Season 5 – Diamond” Emblem and Calling CardCrimson: “Ranked Season 5 – Crimson” Emblem and Calling CardIridescent: “Ranked Season 5 – Iridescent” Emblem and Calling CardTop 250: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250” Emblem and Calling CardSeason 05 Champion: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250 Champion” EmblemPlaylist Update: Solos Moving into Season 05In the Season 04 Reloaded blog, we shared initial results from our Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale Solos playlist test – where Casual Solos replaced Core Solos – to better understand how players engage with each experience.The test showed Casual Solos outperformed Core Solos by more than 3 to 1, with improvements in matchmaking quality, ping stability, and overall match health.We have since completed a second phase of testing, running both Casual Solos and Core Solos side-by-side, which has allowed us to gather deeper regional data and assess how playlists affect the player experience across a global population.Our second test showed similar results, with Casual Solos receiving 3X the number of daily users than Core Solos.The data also reveals that players who heavily favored the Core Solos playlist in Season 03 (before Casual Solos was added) significantly reduced their time in the mode when it returned in Season 04 Reloaded – spending just 25% of their total playtime in Core Solos.Our teams continue to examine how playlist offerings work regionally.Here’s how playlists will shift when Season 05 launches, in consideration of the data we’ve seen:Both Core Solos and Casual Solos will be available globally on day one of the seasonWithin 48 hours playlists will be updated:Core Solos will remain active in North America (NA) and Europe (EU) onlyCasual Solos will continue to be available in all regions after Warzone Season 5 updateIn North America and Europe, Core Solos was marginally more sustainable than other regions in both phases of testing; however, the mode still suffered from match quality concerns (connection, match times) due to players preferring other available playlists.In other regions, Core Solos was unable to deliver acceptable match quality.Casual Solos has proven itself to be the more approachable and globally sustainable mode.Keeping this mode live worldwide ensures that solo players everywhere have a healthy, high-quality match experience.By tailoring playlists based on regional data, we’re ensuring that every Call of Duty: Warzone player gets the best possible experience, regardless of location.This is the next step in refining how we build playlists that serve all Call of Duty: Warzone players.We’ll continue to evaluate performance and feedback as Season 05 rolls out.That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone Season 5 early patch notes. 