Iconic Verdansk stadium is opening again in Warzone

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:49 GMT
The Stadium POI will become accessible with Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)
It has been almost four months since Verdansk was reintroduced to Warzone, but the Stadium POI has remained closed until now. Developers have confirmed via X that the Stadium will reopen with the Season 5 update. This is exciting news for veteran Warzone players, as the Stadium was one of the map’s most iconic and popular POIs, often serving as a major hot drop.

Since Verdansk’s return, the Stadium is only present visually in the game, but it is completely inaccessible. Even the previously open sections were sealed off, preventing players from entering. Its upcoming return is likely to reignite hype among the community. Read on to learn more.

Warzone Season 5 will open up the Stadium POI

As mentioned earlier, the Stadium POI was one of the most popular locations in Warzone, known for its open layout and intense combat scenarios. It consistently attracted a large number of players, turning it into a chaotic hot drop where fights broke out immediately, making matches fast-paced and engaging.

With Season 5 of Warzone, the Stadium is finally set to reopen. This was confirmed in a recent post by Call of Duty on X, which included the key image with the caption:

"Drop in. Breach Stadium. Raise hell."
The promotional key art for Season 5 also highlights the Stadium’s return. It features four operators inside the POI, led by Captain Sims, with a brand-new look with a full beard and dark sunglasses, giving him a fierce and commanding presence.

The image shows the Stadium roof, currently sealed in-game, blown open with fire burning out. This suggests that the POI may return with visual updates and destruction elements, giving it a more war-torn and dynamic appearance compared to its previous state in the original Verdansk era.

The Stadium will officially open with the launch of Season 5 on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT. Once the update goes live, players will be able to access the POI once again.

As of now, no specific details have been revealed regarding gameplay changes, interior layout, or whether the Stadium will feature new mechanics. With only a few days left before the update, players can expect an official blog post or content drop soon to share more insights.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
