How to earn Alchemist Medal in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Alchemist Medal in Black Ops 6 Zombies is one of the easier achievements to collect. Developers have added several achievements that players can collect by completing specific tasks. These tasks can range from getting kills in varied ways in Multiplayer to completing the Black Ops 6 campaign in higher difficulty settings.
The Alchemist medal of Black Ops 6 is an achievement that can be earned in the Zombies mode. Read ahead to know about the specific task for the Alchemist Medal and how it can be completed with ease.
How to get the Alchemist medal in Black Ops 6
To get the Alchemist medal in Black Ops 6, you must eliminate five or more zombies rapidly while they are affected by two or more elemental status effects. This means you will only be able to earn this achievement if an ammo mod is equipped to the gun, or you have items like Molotov and Shock Charge to inflict varied elemental damage.
One of the easier ways to complete this challenge is to clump up several zombies and toss a Molotov in the horde. After that, you can use any weapon bearing the Dead Wire ammo mod and mow down the on-fire zombies as quickly as possible. If you can eliminate five or more zombies in a small time interval, then the game will reward you with the Alchemist.
However, if an ammo mod is not available, use a combination of Molotov and Shock Charge throwables to achieve the required elemental damage combination. Just like the previous method, build a large horde of zombies and throw the aforementioned equipment at them. After that, use the gun you are carrying and eliminate the zombies as quickly as possible to get the Alchemist medal.
There is one thing you will have to keep in mind for the second method. In the early game, the map spawns very low-level zombies that possess minimal health. As such, there is a high chance that the combined damage of the Molotov and the Shock Charge will eliminate the zombies before you even have the chance to fire at them.
Thus, the second method will be more effective during the mid-stage of the Zombie game, when the zombies have enough health to survive the elemental damage. It will allow you to throw some bullets at them to get the required elimination.
If you can do any one of the processes correctly, the Alchemist medal will appear at the top of your screen, denoting you as an elemental damage expert in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
