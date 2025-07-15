Call of Duty Black Ops 7 official reveal: Where to watch, date, start time, and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be revealed officially on August 19, 2025 during Gamescom Opening Night Live. After months of teasers and rumors, we’re finally getting a proper look at what Treyarch and Raven Software have been cooking up.

Ad

If you're even remotely into the series, this is the one stream you’ll want to catch.

Everything you need to know about Black Ops 7 reveal

The game was first teased back in June with a short, cryptic trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase. Since then, information has been scarce, but anticipation has only grown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will happen on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. It will be part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is one of the biggest gaming events of the year.

The show kicks off at:

11:00 AM PT

2:00 PM ET

8:00 PM CEST

The reveal is expected to air early in the broadcast, so it’s a good idea to tune in right at the start. These events don’t usually waste time when it comes to showing big titles like Call of Duty, so don’t show up late expecting to catch it later.

Ad

Read more: Best Ghillie suit to use in Warzone

Where to watch Black Ops 7 reveal

You’ll be able to catch the reveal on all major streaming platforms completely free. Along with Gamescom’s event page, here are your best options:

Just open the stream a few minutes early, make sure your notifications are on you're watching on mobile, and enjoy the show. No special login or access needed.

Ad

What to expect from Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Set in the year 2035, Black Ops 7 picks up where Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6 left off. You’ll once again step into the shoes of David Mason, who’s now leading a Black Ops team. The game will feature a co-op campaign, which you can play solo or with a squad. Classic Multiplayer is returning, along with a round-based Zombies mode, which has been a fan-favorite for years.

Ad

There was a lot of speculation early on about whether futuristic movement like jetpacks or wall-running would return. Some players even spotted files in Warzone that hinted at these mechanics.

But Activision has since confirmed that Black Ops 7 will not include wall-running or jetpacks. Instead, it will build on the Omnimovement system introduced in BO6.

Every Call of Duty reveal is a big deal, but there's one reason Black Ops 7 truly stands out. It’s the first time the franchise has delivered two Black Ops games back-to-back. That suggests Activision sees major potential in this current storyline and wants to keep expanding it without skipping a year.

Ad

Also read: All weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded

For more articles on Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More