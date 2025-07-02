Every bug fix in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is now live, introducing plenty of fresh content along with a range of balance updates, including bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, weapon changes, and more. These adjustments help make the game smoother and more stable, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

The official patch notes for Season 4 Reloaded detail all the fixes implemented in Warzone, such as fixing the HUD disappearing after rejoining issue, various weapon and attachment adjustments, and more. Read on to learn about all the fixes.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: All bug fixes

The patch notes for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded have detailed the following bug fixes and quality-of-life changes:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where MW2 and MW3 weapon attachments were missing pros and cons in their descriptions.

Fixed an issue where the Stryer Burst Mod attachment did not update the weapon HUD text to reflect the attachment name.

Fixed an issue where the Backcell daily challenge for 5 "ADS Kills" was incorrectly tracking hipfire kills.

Fixed an issue where the Gun Slinger Calling Card challenge was awarding progress for shotgun kills.

Fixed an issue where XM4 Military Camo rewards were not granting XP consistent with other weapon camos.

Fixed an issue that caused certain Underbarrel Attachments to show as incompatible when equipping the G-Grip Underbarrel.

Fixed an issue where the Olympia’s Gold Tiger camo would not unlock or appear selectable after meeting the required conditions.

Fixed an issue where loadout weapons could spawn after a player was bought back.

Fixed an issue where the Basic Training challenge could progress multiple times in a single match; it now only progresses once as intended.

Fixed an issue resulting in the HUD not displaying after a player rejoined..

Fixed an issue causing slug rounds to use an incorrect ammunition type.

Fixed an issue causing misalignment while in ADS with the Essex Model 07.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players missing their weapon upon redeploy after a Jailbreak.

Quality-of-life changes

Helicopter Icons

Enemy helicopters will now display an icon even when flying at extreme altitudes directly above the player.

Previously, these icons would disappear if the helicopter was too high, despite being overhead.

Advanced Splash Settings

Added new accessibility options for in-game Splash Notifications, allowing players to customize their experience based on personal preference or need. Players can now adjust:

Position: Center or Right

Center or Right Visibility: On or Off

On or Off These settings can be found under:

Settings > Interface > Gameplay HUD > Edit Splash Notifications

