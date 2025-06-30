Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded is just a few hours away, scheduled to go live on July 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, and the pre-load is currently available for PC users on Battle.net. However, this option is not yet available on other platforms, such as PlayStation and Xbox, although it is expected to go live at least 24 hours before the update is released. Unfortunately, Steam users don’t have access to pre-loading and will need to wait until the update is live.

Pre-loading is especially helpful as it allows players to download and install the update in advance, letting them jump straight into the action when the update arrives.

This article covers all the known pre-load details for Warzone and BO6 Season 4 Reloaded.

What is the pre-load size of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded on PC (Battle.net)?

As mentioned earlier, the pre-load for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded is currently available only for PC users on Battle.net, with an update size of approximately 22 GB.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded Battle.net pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)

The update size is reasonable, considering mid-season updates typically bring in a substantial second wave of content. This update will also introduce a variety of additions, including new maps, game modes, weapons, and much more across all the major modes: BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone.

For other platforms, the update size is expected to be similar, likely under 25 GB. However, since pre-loading is not yet available on those platforms, this remains speculative.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Here are the release dates and times for the Season 4 Reloaded update for Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PDT) July 2, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) July 2, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CDT) July 2, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EDT) July 2, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 2, 2025, at 4 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 2, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) July 2, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 2, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) July 2, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) July 3, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) July 3, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 3, 2025, at 2 AM

