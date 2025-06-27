Rebirth Island is changing in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, here's what we know

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is set to drop on July 2, 2025. A new official COD blog post, released on June 26, 2025, revealed the details of the upcoming mid-season update. Multiple maps are getting new variants in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Among these is the upcoming cel-shaded variant of Rebirth Island, which will be released later in the season.

The new variant of the map in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will offer a visual aesthetic that is fit for fun, competitive gameplay. Here's more on the topic.

Rebirth Island's cel-shaded variant to arrive in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Rebirth Island will be an integral part of Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Minor rumors that had surfaced during the months leading up to the blog post release suggested that the map might get replaced, but that is not the case at all.

Trending

The map will receive a brand-new cel-shaded version, which should align well with the cartoon-heavy theme of Season 4 Reloaded. There is currently no official date available for the new variant's release. It will only become available later in the season, and not right away at the launch of the new update. Players will be able to group up in quads to enjoy the gameplay in this variant.

Expand Tweet

Resurgence Ranked Play is also returning to Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Players will have the opportunity to play in squads of three and gain interesting Ranked Play rewards for their performance during the season.

That being said, cel-shaded variants of various maps, such as Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, Stakeout, and Grind, will also be arriving in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. The CODtoons theme in Season 4 Reloaded revolves around popular cartoon characters Beavis and Butt-Head.

The two characters will be a part of the paid event track of the Beavis and Butt-Head special event. They can be earned as in-game Operators to use in your regular gameplay as well as the cel-shaded variants of the maps available in the game upon the season's release and later.

The events will also introduce new weapons, such as the Pickaxe, as well as the Olympia, a powerful double-barreled shotgun. Both of these will be available as event rewards in the upcoming seasonal update.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More