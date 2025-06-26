Warzone playlist update (June 26-July 2, 2025): Everything we know

The latest Warzone playlist update (June 26-July 2, 2025) is now live, and it introduces a single change: Battle Royale Solos has been re-added to the game. All other modes remain unchanged from the previous playlist rotation. The change follows player feedback, with many having requested the return of the Solos mode in the BR.

The current playlist went live on June 26, 2025, at 10 am PT and will remain active for six days, concluding on July 2, 2025, the same day Season 4 Reloaded launches with a new playlist and major changes.

This article provides details about the latest Warzone playlist update (June 26-July 2, 2025), including all available maps and modes during this period.

Warzone playlist update (June 26-July 2, 2025): All available maps and modes

Here is the list of maps and modes available with the current Warzone playlist update (June 26-July 2, 2025):

Battle Royale (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Verdansk

Verdansk Ranked Play BR (Trios) - Verdansk

Verdansk Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads) - Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island Clash 52v52 (Quads) - Verdansk (Limited-time mode)

Verdansk (Limited-time mode) Plunder (Quads) - Verdansk

Verdansk Battle Royale Casual (Solos, Quads) - Verdansk

As mentioned earlier, the current playlist update includes only one change: the return of Battle Royale Solos in Warzone. This decision was implemented as a trial to monitor player engagement.

The change stems from a decision made on May 29, 2025, when Battle Royale Solos was removed and replaced by Battle Royale Casual Solos. At the time, Casual BR had been gaining popularity since its introduction during Season 3. To further boost engagement, the developers expanded their squad options by adding a Solos variant of the same while removing the standard BR Solos mode.

This move led to widespread dissatisfaction among players, many of whom expressed their frustration across platforms like X, Reddit, and more. Developers had assured players that they would monitor community feedback and player metrics before making further decisions.

As feedback poured in, the team responded by bringing back the standard BR Solos mode. However, no other changes were made to the playlist.

If you’re wondering when new modes will arrive, don’t worry. Season 4 Reloaded is just around the corner and will introduce three new modes:

A limited-time mode called Havoc Royale ,

called , Two core modes: Resurgence Casual and Resurgence Ranked Play.

Also read: "Don't replace core modes" COD fans urge developer to bring back solos in Warzone

That covers everything you need to know about the current Warzone playlist update (June 26-July 2, 2025).

