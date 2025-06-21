World Series of Warzone open qualifier is already filled with cheaters just hours after going live

Call of Duty's much-awaited World Series of Warzone (WSOW) open qualifier is live, and players have notified that it's already filled with cheaters. The yearly global Warzone tournament's open qualifer in North America went live on June 20, 2025, and will go on till June 22. While the WSOW is most-anticipated Warzone tournament in every year, Warzone current state raises doubt among fans again.
Fans have been vocal about their complaints about World Series of Warzone Qualifier being filled with cheaters.
COD players are frustrated with World Series of Warzone being filled with cheaters
It's been hours since the WSOW quaiifier went live, but the cheater issue persists. Players have immediately and started sharing proof of opponents blatantly cheating in the qualifier.
"Wsow is genuinely so chalked this year I was excited to play but I mean there’s so many blatant cheaters and it just feels like the admins don’t care there’s literally people posting pics of their DMAs and openly saying they cheat ts is sad."
Another player has done their own findings and tagges World Series of Warzone to let them know they have a list of name of the cheaters in the game right now.
Another user has called for a solution and stated that all qualifiers in WSOW should be console only. Cheating in Warzone isn't new, but after last year's WSOW qualification was jeopardized due to the presence of several cheaters. Fans expected an improved anti-cheat this time around, it seems game's worsened.
Those participating in the open qualifier must be among the top 100 trios to advance to the Group Play Gauntlet, which is the next step. Although, considering the Warzone current state, players aren't having the best time. With cheaters running wild, competitive integrity is also jeopardized.
