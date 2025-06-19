Is Rebirth Island leaving Warzone? Possibilities explored

Currently, Rebirth Island serves as the Resurgence map in Warzone. Some players may be under the impression that the map could leave the game. However, there are no official announcements or updates that suggest this. In fact, if the most recent patch notes are to be believed, it is very likely to remain in the game until further notice.

So the answer is no, Rebirth Island is not leaving Warzone anytime soon. Here's more about the map's current status.

Rebirth Island in Warzone: Is it here to stay?

Rebirth Island playlist stay likely extended (Image via Activision)

Rebirth Island was supposed to stay in the playlist from May 29 to June 12, 2025. However, this stay may have just gotten extended. The COD Warzone patch notes released on May 28, 2025, revealed that the map will be focused on the Resurgence mode.

Since then, several patch notes have been released, with the most recent one being from June 6, 2025. None of these updates have mentioned Rebirth Island. If the map were to be removed, players would have been alerted to this via a patch notes drop or perhaps an announcement on the game's social media pages.

However, this has not been the case. Therefore, for the foreseeable future, Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone are here to stay. The timeline provided by the playlist update has long passed. This may have led some fans to speculate that the map will be removed.

Rebirth Island has often been disabled or temporarily removed from the queue due to various reasons during previous COD title runs. However, in Black Ops 6, post the Season 4 update, the map has remained a consistent part of the gameplay for Warzone players.

It is currently available for the Resurgence mode for solos, duos, trios, as well as quad squads. At the same time, Verdansk has received interesting changes, including the many attractions inside and outside The Overlook, a brand new building in the city, which makes for a fantastic playing ground for aggressive and hyper-mobile players.

