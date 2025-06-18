New Black Ops 7 details confirm Wingsuits and Avalon map, debunk Wall Running and Jetpacks leaks

Details regarding Black Ops 7 were revealed in the brand new COD POD Episode 6. The podcast episode went over several key details about the upcoming game, discussed the recent teaser unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, and gave fans a sneak peek into the BTS of finishing moves. It also confirmed that the map seen in the teaser was, in fact, Avalon.

This article will go over all the interesting details announced during the COD POD on June 18, 2025, regarding Black Ops 7.

Black Ops 7 details revealed in the brand new COD POD episode: Jetpacks out, Wingsuits in

The Black Ops 7 intel episode of the COD POD was graced by the Senior Director of Communications, Stephanie Snowden, and Treyarch's Associate Creative Director, Miles Leslie, among others. In one segment of the episode, Snowden would confirm the involvement of Avalon in the upcoming game and reveal more about the official teaser revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Avalon and Wingsuits

Those who watched the Black Ops 7 teaser trailer released on June 8, 2025, noticed a peculiar shot. Many individuals could be seen flying in wingsuits over a massive, unfamiliar map.

Stephanie Snowden confirmed that this map was Avalon, which has previously been mentioned in Black Ops 6 in Citadelle des Morts and The Tomb, apart from other references.

This moment in the trailer is from the official BO7 co-op campaign from the upcoming game and not from Warzone, which was the previously popular theory.

No Jetpacks or Wallrunning

Rumors ahead of the trailer's release suggested that the upcoming Call of Duty title would have Jetpacks and the infamous wall-running feature. However, this was negated by the COD POD when Stephanie Snowden said:

“I can confirm no wall-running, no jetpacks, but it will feature an evolution of omnimovement. So boom, there you go.”

That said, Black Ops 7 is set to have an evolved version of the Omnimovement, which was introduced in Black Ops 6. The extent of this evolution is currently unknown, and it could prove to be rather new and interesting for players. The COD POD episode also shed some light on the timeline and setting of the main campaign.

Black Ops 7 timeline

The upcoming Call of Duty title is officially set 30 years before Black Ops 3. It will have a futuristic setting with The Guild at the center of it all. The main campaign could also take the players to a version of Japan that fits the futuristic technology created by The Guild.

As fans may have already deduced, the story of the game revolves around the returning fan-favorite, David Mason, who is now being played by Milo Ventimiglia. The character is set to battle both internal and external conflicts in the story of Black Ops 7. However, apart from this, not many details have been revealed about the campaign.

