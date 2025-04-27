COD 2026 (Modern Warfare 4) will reportedly not continue with Omnimovement

According to recent reports, Call of Duty 2026, which is rumored to be Modern Warfare 4, will not feature Omnimovement. Over the past few months, there have been numerous rumors surrounding upcoming Call of Duty titles. Many of these suggest that a continuation of the Modern Warfare series is set for 2026.

Now, a reputable leaker and source of information on X, @TaskForceNews, has shared a new detail that might disappoint a few. They credit @TheGhostOfHope for a leak regarding the absence of Omnimovement in Modern Warfare 4. If true, this would mark a major shift in the gameplay of this iconic franchise.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 (2026) reportedly dropping Omnimovement

For those who don't know, Omnimovement in Call of Duty refers to the ability for players to sprint, slide, dive, and move in almost any direction with much more freedom. It was introduced properly in Modern Warfare 3 in 2023, allowing smoother movement and helping in fast-paced combat. This mechanic has been praised by many gamers, and removing it could be a risky move.

While the reason has not been officially confirmed, it could be because Omnimovement raises concerns about balancing issues. While a majority of the players like it, some suggest that fights are decided more by movement tricks than actual aim or strategy. Thus, the developers could be looking to bring a more grounded and tactical feel back to the game.

For now, it's important to note that there is no official release date or confirmation regarding Call of Duty 2026. Since the game is still likely in development, there is a chance that Omnimovement could still return later. Currently, the developers could simply be experimenting with other mechanics and working on other important aspects of the title.

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More