Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025): Everything we know

The Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025) is finally here, and it has some interesting changes up its sleeves. Unlike some previous updates that introduced a plethora of new game modes, this week's playlist hasn't seen much of a change, but it is for the good. While there might not be any new game modes for players, they have added new ways to play them. Hence, despite not introducing a lot of changes, the playlist is welcomed by fans.
So, without further ado, let's look at what this week has in store for Call of Duty: Warzone.
Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025): All maps and modes
Here are all the maps and modes that the Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025) brings:
Battle Royale (Verdansk)
- Solo
- Duos
- Trios
- Quads
Resurgence (Rebirth Island)
- Duos
- Trios
- Quads
Battle Royale Casual (Verdansk)
- Quads
Plunder (Verdansk)
- Quads
Bootcamp (Verdansk)
- Quads
The most interesting change in this playlist is the addition of Duos and Trios to Resurgence. Since the launch of Warzone Season 3, fans have been asking for different squad sizes for the Rebirth Island map. The developers acknowledged these requests and finally added what Resurgence fans wanted.
Apart from that, there isn't much of a change in the playlist compared to the launch playlist for Season 3. Despite the small changes, players are satisfied with this week's playlist. But then again, the demand for Resurgence Solo remains among a few players, which was absent in the Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025).
That said, this playlist is only available for a week in the game. So if a game mode or a map you love playing is missing from this week's playlist, fret not, as they could be added with next week's update.
That covers everything about the Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025).
