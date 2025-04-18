Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025): Everything we know

The Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025) is finally here, and it has some interesting changes up its sleeves. Unlike some previous updates that introduced a plethora of new game modes, this week's playlist hasn't seen much of a change, but it is for the good. While there might not be any new game modes for players, they have added new ways to play them. Hence, despite not introducing a lot of changes, the playlist is welcomed by fans.

So, without further ado, let's look at what this week has in store for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025): All maps and modes

Here are all the maps and modes that the Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025) brings:

Battle Royale (Verdansk)

Solo

Duos

Trios

Quads

Resurgence (Rebirth Island)

Duos

Trios

Quads

Battle Royale Casual (Verdansk)

Quads

Plunder (Verdansk)

Quads

Bootcamp (Verdansk)

Quads

The most interesting change in this playlist is the addition of Duos and Trios to Resurgence. Since the launch of Warzone Season 3, fans have been asking for different squad sizes for the Rebirth Island map. The developers acknowledged these requests and finally added what Resurgence fans wanted.

Apart from that, there isn't much of a change in the playlist compared to the launch playlist for Season 3. Despite the small changes, players are satisfied with this week's playlist. But then again, the demand for Resurgence Solo remains among a few players, which was absent in the Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025).

That said, this playlist is only available for a week in the game. So if a game mode or a map you love playing is missing from this week's playlist, fret not, as they could be added with next week's update.

That covers everything about the Warzone playlist update (April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025).

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More