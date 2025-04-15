Call of Duty 2025 Zombies might feature the first ever Wonder Vehicle in the franchise

Call of Duty 2025 Zombies could feature the series' first-ever Wonder Vehicle. Recently, a Reddit user Bigbyy, who claims to be a playtester for the upcoming CoD, shared several details about the game on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. In the post, the leaker made several claims about the upcoming title. One of them in particular stood out — it was about Wonder Vehicles. However, the post has since been removed by the leaker.

Read on to learn more about the Call of Duty Zombies 2025 leaks and what a Wonder Vehicle could be.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Thus, the information herein should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Call of Duty 2025 Zombies leak hints at Wonder Vehicles

According to the leak, in Call of Duty 2025 Zombies, players will have the option to use Wonder Vehicles, something not yet seen in the series. At the time of writing, we don't know how they will function but assuming they are similar to Wonder Weapons — weapons infused with unique powers — these vehicles could function similarly.

This could be vehicles with special powers infused into them. While it would be new to the franchise, we have seen something of a similar scale in the past. Modern Warfare 3 Zombies featured a special bike in the game called the "Blood Burner."

It was a bike that could be ridden on water, did not take any damage, didn't need refueling or gas, and could eliminate any zombie with just one hit. But it was not called a Wonder Vehicle and it hasn't made an appearance in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Hence, it is possible that by Wonder Vehicles, the leaker spoke of vehicles just like the Blood Burner.

That said, it's worth noting that the details about the Call of Duty 2025 Zombies mode were derived from a leak. Hence, the information shared in this article must be taken with a pinch of salt.

