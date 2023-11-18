How to get Blood Burner motorcycle in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Blood Burner is a secret motorcycle that can be found in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Unlike other vehicles in the game, this particular bike is indestructible and comes with tons of unique features. For instance, it does not run on gas, and nor does it require any repairs. Moreover, the bike will instantly kill any zombie it comes in contact with and will literally run on water.

That said, there's a slight catch. In any particular game, only one Blood Burner will spawn, making it extremely rare. Meaning that in an entire lobby, only one player will be able to ride it and wield its supernatural powers. Needless to say, it is highly sought after by the gamers.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can find this powerful bike in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find the Blood Burner motorcycle in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The Blood Burner motorcycle will always spawn in the mid-level threat area of the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. However, the spawns are randomized. Meaning that in no two runs will the bike spawn in the same location. But rest assured, it can be found only inside the mid-level threat zone.

While that might seem like a chore, as exploring the mid-tier zone is no small task, the game, fortunately, will notify you of its location if you are near it. As long as you are in the 300-meter radius of the Blood Burner, a purple bike icon will appear on your tactical map. When it appears, rush to the location to claim the overpowered bike.

If you want to increase your chances of finding it, make your way to the mid-tier zone as soon as the match begins. Since it is the only bike on the map, chances are that the entire lobby will be competing to get a hold of it. Hence, if possible, as soon as a match begins, find a vehicle and roam around the mid-level threat zone to spot the bike and acquire it.

Once you get a hold of the Blood Burner, you can ride it throughout the game and wreak havoc on the zombies or simply ride around the various rivers and do cool tricks.

In fact, you also earn the Aether Pulse Ability, which is a Field Upgrade that is available only when you ride the bike. This ability essentially unleashes a large radius of pulse that damages all enemies (including the mercenaries) in the range.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Blood Burner motorcycle in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The bike's overpowered abilities have the community calling it the third Wonder Weapon in the game. Moreover, the bike's body design, which emits glowing Aetherium rays, just makes it all the more special and unique in the game.

