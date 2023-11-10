All Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies map POIs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) Zombies mode went live alongside the full game's final release, providing a survival experience on the massive Urzikstan map with multiple points of interest (POIs). Players can play it solo, squad up with friends, or get random teammates and venture out into the infected map while completing different mission objectives and securing loot.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) is quite similar to Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. The key difference would be the faster gameplay and crisp movement mechanics, alongside hordes of monsters swarming the entire map. The entire area is divided into three circles, and all the deeper ones receive an exponential increase in difficulty.

This article will highlight all the POIs in Urzikstan in Modern Warfare 3 Zombie mode.

What are the POIs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map?

Here is a list of all the locations that you can traverse to and find exciting loot in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) Zombies mode. This will help you complete all the available missions.

Levin Resort

Seaport District

Zaranav City

Zaravan Suburbs

Sahin Manor

Hadiqa Farms

Orlov Military Base

Popov Power

Urzikstan Cargo

Old Town

Low Town

It is important to note that as you get closer to the center of the map (closer to the final red circle), the enemies become stronger and more difficult to deal with. If you and your team are not properly equipped, the monsters will overpower the squad and you will lose all the precious loot. If this happens between completing objectives, you could lose all the progress and may have to start from scratch.

It is best to find all necessary equipment while eliminating smaller groups of zombies on the way. Since the monsters drop crucial loot like ammo and shields upon elimination, you should consider finding better armor and weapons while scavenging through the infected lands. Make sure that you have a teammate to watch your back as the zombies can climb out of the ground as well.

If you wish to only complete missions and clear out of the area, it is better to exfil from the outermost regions whenever possible. The overall mode has a timer of 45 minutes, after which you will get 15 minutes to evacuate from the map. It is also wise to read up on every item in the MWZ mode as hoarding is not necessary.

What are the missions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Activision has enabled the first Act for MWZ and provided a route for the community. Here is a short list of some of the Act 1 missions that can be completed to gain exciting rewards.

Tier 1

Direct Line

Treasure Hunter

Road Rage

Wall Power

Firepower

Take Up Arms

Tier 2

Interceptor

Tier 3

Freezer Burn

Minelayer

Pit Stop

Saboteur

Automated Backup

Tier 4

Infiltrator

There are more missions categorized under high tiers in the Zombies mode. The objectives become more difficult with every tier, and the rewards for completion get better as well.

