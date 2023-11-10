How to play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in third person

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies features a third-person mode, allowing players to enjoy the game from a completely different perspective. Since it is a first-person shooter title, one would expect MW3 to be an FPS-only experience. However, its developers have ensured that fans can enjoy the mode however they want, be it from a third-person or first-person perspective.

Switching perspectives has never been easier in a Call of Duty game. This short and quick guide takes a look at how you can instantly change your character's camera perspective in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to switch between first-person and third-person modes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

As mentioned earlier, switching between first-person and third-person modes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is pretty straightforward. To do so, simply load into a match and do the following:

Consoles: Hold the 'Down' button on your controller's D-Pad.

Hold the 'Down' button on your controller's D-Pad. Windows PC: Press 'Esc,' and from the panel on the right, select Switch to First/Third Person, depending on the camera perspective you need.

Doing so will play a short and smooth transition animation that will almost instantly switch your perspective without breaking the flow of the game. This can come in handy when you are surrounded by a horde of zombies and need to have eyes on all of them, including the ones behind you.

While the first-person perspective might be more immersive, you get more details about your surroundings and a higher FOV with the third-person mode. This allows you to plan your next moves properly.

Moreover, playing in the third-person mode allows you to implement a lot of tricks to take down a horde of zombies that might be impossible or difficult to perform in the first-person mode.

Since this year's Zombies iteration is an open-world experience, the possibilities are endless, and as the challenge gets tougher, a third-person mode just might be the savior.

That covers everything there is to know about playing the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode in the third-person perspective. However, it is worth noting that there are a couple of reports that suggest that the feature is bugged and may cause your character's head to go missing while switching perspectives.

That said, it is rare, and even if it occurs, it is merely a visual bug and doesn't alter the actual gameplay experience.

This year's Zombies experience is vastly different compared to previous entries. With an open world to explore, contracts to complete, upgrades to earn, and tons of challenging enemies to take on, MW3 Zombies is all set to provide a complete package to fans of the survival mode.

