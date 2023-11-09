Modern Warfare 3 Zombies all launch content: Operation Deadbolt, Zombie Field Upgrades, Strike Team Operators, and more

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is going live very soon. A new blog post from the developers indicates that the new Zombies experience will indeed be revolutionary, bringing forth features that were never seen before, such as unique Zombies-only field upgrades. With the game set to be pre-loaded across all platforms, including PC and PlayStation, players are eagerly awaiting its release.

This article highlights various features that will arrive with the game's launch. Read on for a detailed review.

Exploring Operation Deadbolt in Modern Warfare 3

Zombies

Expand Tweet

Operation Deadbolt will debut with the launch of MW3 Zombies on November 9, 2023, across all platforms. Aside from surviving the Zombie onslaught, Operation Deadbolt will feature other objectives. Primarily, with the launch of MW3 Zombies, players will have an open world to explore and search for numerous schematics in the game.

The brand-new Operation Deadbolt will feature limited-time contracts, which will earn players Essence, collection Acquisitions, and more. Upon securing high valuables, players can seek to extract and then proceed into missions with higher difficulties.

What are Zombie Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 3?

Zombie Field Upgrades in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Field Upgrades introduced in MW3 Zombies are extremely different from the Field Upgrades available across other Call of Duty multiplayer titles. They are unlocked by progressing through one's Military Ranks. With the release of Modern Warfare 3, players will have access to six unlockable Field Upgrades, including:

Energy Mine (Medium Recharge): With Energy Mine, players will spawn an explosive that will deal massive damage to any enemy that sets it off. Frenzied Guard (Slow Recharge): The Frenzied Guard upgrade repairs a player's armor to full and then proceeds to influence and force all enemies in a radius to target you for 10 seconds. Killing any enemies during this period will consistently repair the player's armor. Healing Aura (Slow Recharge): Players will be able to heal all players within a specific radius immediately. Aether Shroud (Medium Recharge): With this Field Upgrade, players will turn invisible to zombies, ensuring their sustenance for a longer duration. It is a get-out-of-jail-free card of sorts. Tesla Storm (Slow Recharge): Upon activating Tesla Storm, players become connected by lightning, which proceeds to stun and damage any nearby enemies for 10 seconds. Frost Blast (Medium Recharge): Players can use Frost Blast to damage any enemies with its initial blast and slow any enemy who enters its area of effect.

What are Strike Team Operators in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Strike Team Operators in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

With Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, players will be able to recruit any unlocked and unlockable Operator for their Zombies Strike Team. Players who have ported their operators from Modern Warfare 2 or have proceeded to unlock new operators via MW3 will also be able to recruit the same for their Zombie missions.

Furthermore, each member of the Strike Team has access to five customizable loadouts, including equipment and gear. Any gear found during the tenure of missions will be saved into the Operator loadout, including Killstreaks, Armor, Gas Masks, and Medical items.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda