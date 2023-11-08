All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Field Upgrades revealed: Healing Aura, Frost Blast, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is set to go live shortly. While players can access and play the campaign, provided they've preordered the Vault Edition, the Zombies mode will remain locked till the game goes live worldwide. However, leading up to the launch, Activision has been releasing multiple blogs elaborating on the features that players can experience in-game.

The Zombies mode has been a fan favorite since its inception and brings the following field upgrades.

Five out of six Modern Warfare 3 Zombies field upgrades must be unlocked

Expand Tweet

At launch, players will have access to only one field upgrade in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. However, as they progress through the levels, they will be able to unlock numerous others.

That said, here are all six MW3 Zombies field upgrades available at launch:

Energy Mine

Recharge speed: Medium

This upgrade will spawn an energy mine that deals damage to any enemy that sets it off.

Frenzied Guard

Recharge speed: Slow

When activated, this field upgrade will force all targets in the area to focus their attacks on you. Whenever you defeat an attacking enemy while this field upgrade is active, your armor is repaired.

Healing Aura

Recharge speed: Slow

This field upgrade will instantly heal you, even in your last stand.

Frost Blast

Recharge speed: Medium

This field upgrade damages enemies with frost through the initial explosion and then creates an area that slows down anyone who enters it.

Aether Shroud

Recharge speed: Medium

Renders you invisible to zombies.

Tesla Storm

Recharge speed: Medium

When activated, this field upgrade will chain lightning to other players around you for 10 seconds. During this time, enemies will take damage from this lightning.

Expand Tweet

These field upgrades should not be confused with the regular loadout of weapons and items you can carry into the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode. While those will take up separate slots on your inventory, these field upgrades have a distinct space.

Furthermore, the number of field upgrades you can carry at any given point in time is currently unclear. With the game set to go live shortly, it will interesting to see how these items affect gameplay.