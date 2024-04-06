Modern Warfare 3 Zombies PvP mode will reportedly turn into DMZ

Some leakers recently claimed that Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will soon have a PvP mode. New leaks have now surfaced, and it seems like the upcoming PvP mode will allow players to have a DMZ-like experience in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode. The complete nature of the mode is yet to be unraveled. However, the latest leaks showed certain information that will allow players to have an idea of how the mode will work in the near future.

Read on to learn more about how the new PvP mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will work.

When will Modern Warfare 3 Zombies PvP mode likely come?

Call of Duty dataminers have unearthed a plethora of information from the Season 3 file in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. According to a leaker called @alanthethird_90 on X, the much-awaited PvP mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is likely to arrive with the Season 4 update.

The leaker also explains how the new mode's possible arrival in Season 4 is why Activision has not released any cutscene for Rift Run in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 3.

What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies PvP mode?

According to the datamined information, the upcoming PvP mode will have a DMZ-like feature in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Currently, multiple teams can participate in the same lobby. However, they can't damage other players during a match. The upcoming mode will allow players to fight each other while battling against the undead.

The sources have also disclosed that there will be DMZ-like Weapon Cases in the mode. Weapon Cases in DMZ give specific rewards to players once obtained. If it's event-based, then multiple teams can go for the same Weapon Case, resulting a chaos amongst themselves.

Furthermore, since rumors regarding the PvP mode have surfaced, players might be wondering if the classic PvE experience will remain. The leaks reveal that the traditional experience won't go anywhere.