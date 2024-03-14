MW3 Zombies is reportedly going PvPvE in Season 3

A MW3 Zombies PvPvE mode might be revealed in Season 3, according to the latest leaks from SemtexLeaks. Since last year, rumors of the popular open-world experience introducing a PvP aspect have caught a considerable amount of momentum. Now, the newest claim stems from several game files highlighting a PvPvE game mode.

This article will discuss the latest leak over the rumored MW3 Zombies PvPvE mode in Season 3.

NOTE: Players are advised to take the ongoing claims with a grain of salt unless officially confirmed by the developers. Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the views of the writer.

Is MW3 Zombies PvPvE mode really happening with Season 3?

One of the reliable scoopers on social media, @SemtexLeaks, recently shared a post on X. While revealing a set of codes from game files, the insider claimed that Modern Warfare 3 Zombies developers might be working on a PvPvE element. Moreover, the leak also suggested that this rumored mode might be released sometime during Season 3.

If one can recall, the leaked gameplay mode is similar to how DMZ was introduced in 2022. The extraction-based experience worked on the format of PvP. However, the developers decided to bring a change to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies when it was revealed globally in November 2023. Primarily, it has been a PvE mode where players can team up or go solo against large waves of the undead in an open-world area.

Considering that this leak is based on the game files, it can be assumed that there's scope for more intel on the way. If the leaked mode becomes a reality, it will definitely escalate the intensity of the entire experience.

Simply because instead of fighting just the Zombie bosses and deadly creatures, players will have to fight other players too. Not to mention that such a transition will likely act as a welcome addition to the lack of content Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has had so far.

As of now, there are no additional details available about the actual introduction of MW3 Zombies PvPvE mode. This means that one can't even assume what the release window will be. Plus, there's been no official word from either the devs or Activision on this front. Seems like players will have to wait for an actual announcement or possibly another leak.

