Wonder Weapons are powerful and unique weapons that can often be used by players to survive the large hordes of zombies approaching them in MW3 Zombies. These weapons often have extra firepower or additional otherworldly effects. However, the drops for these weapon cases were very random in the title before the recent update. That has changed with the latest Season 2 Reloaded update, and players now have a sure-shot way of unlocking a Wonder weapon in MW3 Zombies.

In this article, we will look into how players can guarantee their way into unlocking a wonder weapon in MW3 Zombies.

How to get MW3 Zombies Wonder Weapon drops guaranteed

Despite the several advantages these wonder weapons have provided players, the randomness of their drops has always been a cause of frustration among them. In previous updates, unlocking a wonder weapon drop has been a matter of sheer luck.

Fortunately, things have changed after the latest Season 2 Reloaded update. Players can now grind their way into a wonder weapon drop instead of depending on their luck. Currently, the only thing they need to depend on is their skill.

All they have to do is defeat one of the three warlords (Legacy Warlord, Dokkaebi, or Keres) in the title, and they are guaranteed to drop a wonder weapon case. While defeating a warlord is no easy feat in the game, there are several basic tips to accomplish this in MW3 Zombies:

First and foremost, they must gain the specific keycards to the particular warlord’s fortress by cleaning up mercenary strongholds.

Make sure the players have stocked up on ammo, perks, and enhanced weapons and are fully prepared to battle out the warlords in the game.

While defeating these warlords is a tedious task that requires a bit of skill, we all know that the reward is worth it.

Once the player has defeated the Warlord, ensure they collect the Wonder Weapon case they dropped.

Players will find a guaranteed Wonder Weapon in the weapon case. With the introduction of this guaranteed Wonder Weapon drop, Season 2 Reloaded has leveled the playing field for all MW3 Zombies players. They will no longer have to rely on luck to gain these game-saving items; instead, they will be able to take matters into their own hands.

