Warzone 2 shadow ban check: Are you banned?

Players accused of cheating in Warzone 2 get a shadow ban and are brought together in a specific lobby. The concept appears to be less than ideal, with problems like triggering a shadow ban if you get too many kills being reported. Such methods can potentially backfire and harm legitimate users. Not to mention that gamers may report other players, allowing anyone to easily abuse the system.

While the goal of shadow-banning is to provide a secure environment for all Call of Duty players, mass and rage complaints are causing unjust restrictions. Activision, on the other hand, appears to be taking steps to solve the issue and combat malicious reporters.

Here's how gamers can find out whether they've been shadow-banned and what they can do about it.

How to check shadow ban status in Warzone 2

To check if your Warzone account has a shadow Ban, perform the following:

Navigate to the Activision Support Appeal a Ban page.

Log in with your Warzone-linked Activision Account.

Press the continue button.

After reading the notice, click Agree and Continue.

The following screen will present one of three options: No Ban Detected, Account is Under Review, Permanently Banned.

If your account is in the Account is Under Review category, you are now susceptible to a Warzone Shadow Ban.

When you are shadow-banned in Warzone 2, the first sign is that when you're looking for a match, your ping will rise to 200, and it will take much longer to locate a match. When you enter a game, the lobby may contain more hackers than a typical Warzone 2 lobby.

It's largely a waiting game if you believe you've been banned incorrectly. After Activision has reviewed your account and made a decision, you can keep playing normally, or your account will be fully banned, and you must submit an appeal through that page.

How to fix shadow ban in Warzone 2

Appeal for a shadow ban in Warzone 2 and MW2 (Image via Twitter/@MrSupTV)

Temporary suspensions in Warzone and MW can last anywhere from 48 hours to two weeks. You can't do much till this period is ended and their accounts are examined. They can, however, later challenge Activision's Security & Enforcement judgment. This, of course, does not guarantee the removal of the ban, but it does increase the likelihood of a full examination.

It's worth noting that unfair shadow bans normally end within a few hours, and players don't need to do anything special to hasten the process. If this happens, it's advisable to log out of the game for a time and try again after a few hours.

