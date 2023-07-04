What is the meaning of Reverse Boosting in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are not the first games in the Call of Duty franchise to feature online multiplayer. The first-player shooter has pit players vs. players since Call of Duty 3, which came out in 2006. Since then, the developers have only improved the gaming experience by enhancing mechanics and introducing new ones to keep fans engaged.

One of the most disputed features to be added to the franchise is called "Skill-based Matchmaking" (SBMM), a system developed to increase competition in casual game modes by matching similarly skilled players against each other. This feature has caused players to take drastic steps such as 'Reverse Boosting' that helps them win matches much more quickly.

How does Reverse Boosting in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 work

The SBMM system in Call of Duty was supposedly introduced with the 2019 title Modern Warfare. However, some players argue that it has been part of the multiplayer since 2007. With this system actively in play, the "casual" experience many players want diminishes as every match asks them to try their best to win.

'Reverse Boosting' is a term used for when a player purposely performs worse in multiplayer matches to trick the SBMM system into deducing that the player is much worse than they are. This method allows them to be matched against lesser-skilled lobbies. The player can easily dominate after said lobbies, allowing them to have more fun even if the action ruins others' experiences.

Players perform Reverse Boosting by simply killing themselves in a match repeatedly or running down into enemies' crosshairs without fighting back. This tanks their statistics, allowing them to enter easier lobbies in the subsequent matches they play.

In recent Call of Duty games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the SBMM system has been implemented with more effect, and if a player does not use the meta weapons and try their best, they will not have a good time in the game. And because many players want to 'casually' play the game and try out different weapons and still be able to compete, they resort to Reverse Boosting.

Activision has implemented various tactics to combat players performing Reverse Boosting in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by correctly identifying players performing this action deliberately. Once a player is found to be doing this, their hidden SBMM rating does not decrease, and they are continually put in lobbies that match their skill level, which means they're virtually just worsening their statistics without any gain.

Players should remember that Reverse Boosting is a penalizable offense, and developers can even ban accounts that perform this multiple times. Furthermore, Activision's anti-cheat, Ricochet, is always actively looking for players performing actions against its security and enforcement policy.

Season 4 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

