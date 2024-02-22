CoD bans 6,000 accounts in Warzone and MW3 after the recent surge of cheaters

According to a report by CoD, over 6000 accounts have been banned in MW3 and Warzone. Recently, the two titles have seen a significant rise in cheaters, causing havoc in the public lobbies. Due to several instances of players using spin bots, speed hacks, aimbots, etc., the community took to online platforms demanding Call of Duty to address these issues, citing that their experience was deteriorating and the games had recently become unplayable.

Fortunately, Call of Duty has taken note of these cases and has taken action, leading to a ban wave that has taken down thousands of accounts in the two titles within just four days.

Ricochet anti-cheat bans over 6000 accounts in MW3 and Warzone as instances of cheaters increase

Team Ricochet, the team behind the anti-cheat system in MW3 and Warzone, today (February 22, 2024) reported that they have issued bans to over 6000 accounts in the game within a span of just four days i.e., between February 16 and 20, 2024. This was in response to the recent surge in the number of cheaters in the two titles. The report elaborated further on some issues.

For instance, there have been increased cases of players using speed hacks by taking advantage of the Super Speed Perk from The Boys Event. Hence, Team Ricochet has disabled the system completely to prevent players from abusing this glitch.

Furthermore, Team Ricochet addressed the recent allegations of their anti-cheat system going offline. They mentioned that only a single telemetry was disabled to upgrade it, and the anti-cheat system as a whole was online the entire time. They are constantly on the lookout for and monitor player activity to maintain a safe and competitive environment for all players in the games.

That covers everything there is to know about the recent ban wave in MW3 and Warzone. The team behind Call of Duty's anti-cheat system, Team Ricochet, has acknowledged the spike in the number of cheaters and is actively working to punish such players and upgrade their security system by implementing additional security measures.