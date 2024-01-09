How many CoD cheaters have been banned in Warzone and MW3 since November?

Since MW3 and Warzone were launched, cheating has been rampant. While Call of Duty has its anti-cheat solution, Ricochet, the cheaters often get by and cause a stir in the lobbies. Fortunately, developers are actively addressing these issues and improving their anti-cheat system to make it more difficult for hackers to bypass the protection.

Call of Duty, from time to time, shares updates on the number of accounts that have been issued a ban, keeping their community always up to date on their efforts to curb such acts. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the latest numbers from CoD and how its anti-cheat is developing to prevent cheaters.

Over 23000 accounts have been banned in Warzone and MW3 since November

Expand Tweet

Last reported on December 23, 2023, CoD has banned over 23000 accounts in MW3 and Warzone since November. But that's not all. Developers have deployed updates to their anti-cheat solution for better detection of hacks. One of the most important improvements to the system has been the introduction of new machine-learning measures that continuously grow and improve to make it harder for cheaters to get by.

It examines the abnormal behavior of players in-game and can identify cheaters from regular players. Prior to the implementation of this system, 700 clips were reviewed per day by a single Ricochet member.

However, after the machine learning update, this number grew to over 1000 clips per day on just one PC, making it more efficient and allowing developers to pass accurate judgments.

Another important update to the system has been in the form of Splat. Back in the day, when cheaters were detected, they were immediately kicked from the server and banned from the game. However, now Ricochet will let the player remain in the server so that the developers can gain more insights into the type of cheats and machines they use.

Expand Tweet

That being said, the system will distort the cheaters' game. They will be unable to deal damage to other players nor see them in some cases. Moreover, if a hacker is detected before deployment, their parachutes will be disabled, causing them to fall from the plane.

On the other hand, if they are detected once they have deployed, the anti-cheat might change the player's movement velocity, causing them to jump up to 10,000 feet in the air when they bunny hop, and without parachutes, causing an instant death by crashing to the floor. These are just a few examples mentioned in the Call of Duty blog, and this anti-cheat system is ever-evolving, ensuring that no cheater thrives in MW3 and Warzone.

That covers everything that there is to know about the number of CoD accounts that have been banned in MW3 and Warzone since launch. While the numbers might appear huge for the moment, there are reports of cheaters every passing day, with fans calling out Call of Duty to act on these cases.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone.